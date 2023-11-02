"Showed that he is ready to take the challenge" - Rohit Sharma lauds Shreyas Iyer after his enterprising knock vs SL in the 2023 World Cup

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma showered praise on Shreyas Iyer, who played a superb counter-attacking knock against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The Men in Blue lost their skipper early after being asked to bat first by his Lankan counterpart Kusal Mendis. But Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli forged an 189-run partnership for the second wicket to help the hosts be in a commanding position.

India lost both their set batters in a space of few overs but Shreyas launched a counter-attack to help the team post a daunting total. He scored a quick-fire 82 off 56 balls, a knock laced with three boundaries and six maximums as India finished on 357/8 in their 50 overs.

Rohit lauded the character shown by Shreyas, saying that the latter is a strong guy and is always ready to take up challenges. The Indian skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"Shreyas is a very strong (in his mind) lad and today, as you saw, he went there and did what he is exactly known for and that is what we expect from him. Showed that he is ready to take the challenge that is in front of him."

Shreyas Iyer came in for criticism from certain sections for his sub-par form. He managed to score only one fifty in six World Cup games before the Sri Lanka match. There were also concerns about his woes against short deliveries, but he has answered his critics in style.

The Men in Blue pacers meant business once again, bowling out Sri Lanka for 55 runs inside 20 overs. Mohammed Shami stole the show with another five-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets.

"It's gonna be a great spectacle" - Rohit Sharma on playing against South Africa

India will next square off against South Africa, who are placed second in the standings. Barring the game against the Netherlands, the Proteas have played spirited cricket and have impressed many.

When asked about playing South Africa, Rohit Sharma asserted that it would be a closely fought contest at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"They (South Africa) are playing some good cricket, and so are we," Rohit added. "It's gonna be a great spectacle for the people out there and people of Kolkata are gonna enjoy that game."

India will now travel to Kolkata for their penultimate group game against South Africa, scheduled to be played on Sunday, November 5.