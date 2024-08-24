Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Amo Sharks (Updated) ft. Sediqullah Atal & Allah Ghazanfar

Amo Sharks defeated Band-e-Amir Dragons in the final to lift the Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 trophy at the Kabul International Stadium on Saturday, August 24.

Winning the toss and batting first, Band-e-Amir Dragons made 178 in 20 overs at the loss of just Karim Janat (20). Opening batter Sediqullah Atal launched five sixes and four boundaries to score an unbeaten 75 from just 57 balls. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi cracked 78* off 53 with four boundaries and as many sixes.

Chasing 179 for a win, Amo Sharks lost each of its top three batters inside the opening powerplay to Nijat Masood, AM Ghazanfar and Amir Hamza. Opener Zubaid Akbari initiated Sharks response with a blazing 14-ball 40 before their semi top-order collapse.

Forming forces at 68/3 in six overs, Shahidullah and Mohammad Ishaq shared an unbroken 111* partnership off just 77 balls to take Sharks home with seven wickets and seven balls to spare. Shahidullah himself made 59* from 38 balls while Ishaq thwarted the Dragons attack with a cautious 47*.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Sediqullah Atal (BEAD) 9 9 1 423 89 52.87 315 134.28 - 3 - 33 24 2 Zubaid Akbari (AMSKS) 9 9 - 336 82 37.33 233 144.20 - 2 - 34 16 3 Hashmatullah Shahidi (BEAD) 9 9 3 330 78* 55 290 113.79 - 4 1 27 9 4 Darwish Rasooli (BDD) 8 7 2 273 76* 54.6 166 164.45 - 2 - 19 15 5 Abdul Malik (AMSKS) 9 9 - 273 73 30.33 206 132.52 - 2 - 24 12 6 Shahidullah (AMSKS) 9 9 4 268 59* 53.6 203 132.01 - 1 - 17 13 7 Wafiullah Tarakhil (MAK) 8 8 2 255 77* 42.5 160 159.37 - 2 1 29 13 8 Rahmat Shah (BDD) 8 8 1 251 49 35.85 198 126.76 - - - 24 6 9 Hassan Eisakhil (SGT) 8 8 - 212 63 26.5 149 142.28 - 1 - 21 12 10 Karim Janat (BEAD) 9 9 - 191 76 21.22 146 130.82 - 1 - 15 9

Band-e-Amir Dragons opener Sediqullah Atal made 75* and Amo Sharks opener Zubaid Akbari scored 40 in the final. With both Atal and Akbari extending their run-tally to 423 and 336 runs, respectively, they finished the Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 as its two leading run-getters.

Hashmatullah Shahidi jumped from number six to finish the tournament as the third highest run-maker with 330 runs after cracking 78* in the title clash. Darwish Rasooli and Abdul Malik slipped to number four and five, respectively after Shahidi’s final resurgence.

Shahidullah (268 runs) jumped from number nine to six after his match-winning 59* in the final. He is followed by Wafiullah Tarakhil (255 runs) and Rahmat Shah (251 runs) as the two next highest run-getters.

Hassan Eisakhil scored 212 runs from eight innings to finish at number nine, while Karim Janat’s mere 20-run knock in the final pushed him up to number 10 on the tournament’s batting list.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AM Ghazanfar (BEAD) 9 9 216 36 4 196 18 4/12 10.88 5.44 12 1 - 2 Amir Hamza (BEAD) 9 9 192 32 1 212 14 3/21 15.14 6.62 13.71 - - 3 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AMSKS) 5 5 114 19 2 108 12 5/13 9 5.68 9.5 - 2 4 Nangeyalia Kharote (BEAD) 9 9 180 30 - 175 11 3/15 15.9 5.83 16.36 - - 5 Sharafuddin Ashraf (AMSKS) 9 8 164 27.2 1 181 11 3/38 16.45 6.62 14.9 - - 6 Zia-ur-Rehman (MAK) 8 8 179 29.5 1 216 11 2/14 19.63 7.24 16.27 - - 7 Zahir Khan (SGT) 8 8 179 29.5 - 225 11 4/18 20.45 7.54 16.27 1 - 8 Noor Ahmad (BDD) 6 6 144 24 - 156 9 4/16 17.33 6.5 16 1 - 9 Abdul Rahman (MAK) 7 7 157 26.1 - 208 9 3/26 23.11 7.94 17.44 - - 10 Fareed Ahmad (BDD) 8 8 187 31.1 - 251 9 2/29 27.88 8.05 20.77 - -

Band-e-Amir Dragons teammates AM Ghazanfar and Amir Hamza took a wicket each in the final to finish the Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 season with 18 and 14 scalps, respectively. Despite going wicketless in the final, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Nangeyalia Kharote retained their positions as the third and fourth highest wicket-takers of the tournament.

Sharafuddin Ashraf also remained at number five on the top 10 list with 11 wickets as he was not employed by his Amo Sharks captain to bowl in the title clash.

The bottom half of the season’s 10 most successful bowlers pretty much remained the same, with non-finalists Zia-ur-Rehman and Zahir Khan taking sixth and seventh slots, respectively for claiming 11 wickets each. Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman and Fareed Ahmad round up the top 10 bowling charts with nine wickets each to their names.

