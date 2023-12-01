Shreyanka Patil & Saika Ishaque get maiden call-ups as India announce squads for England and Australia series

All-rounder Shreyanka Patil and spinner Saika Ishaque got their maiden national team call-ups as India announced their squads for the upcoming home series against England and Australia. While Patil got called up for the three-T20I series versus England, Ishaque was chosen for the Tests against England and Australia as well.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead both squads, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. The 16-member T20I side has a good mix of performers from the recent 2023 Asian Games and talented youth.

Patil, 21, recently picked up three wickets in two games for India A women against England A women at the Wankhede Stadium. Ishaque, 28, meanwhile, was the top local wicket-taker at the inaugural Women's Premier League.

The batting lineup for the Test squad is almost identical. Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad made the red-ball team but not the T20I side.

The three T20Is against England will be played between December 6-10 at the Wankhede Stadium. The one-off Test will be played between December 14-17 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The Australia women's team will then visit for the one-off Test between December 21-24. It will be followed by three ODIs between December 28 to January 2 and three T20Is between January 5-9.

India's squads for rubbers against England and Australia

Squad for 3 T20Is against England: H Kaur (C), S Mandhana (VC), J Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Y Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, P Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

Squad for Tests against England & Australia: H Kaur (C), S Mandhana (VC), J Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Y Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, R Gayakwad, P Vastrakar.