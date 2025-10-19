Shreyas Iyer gets out to a short delivery by Josh Hazlewood for 11 in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer was dismissec cheaply. (Credits: Getty)

Team India were dealt another blow as Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 11 by Josh Hazlewood in the ongoing first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The right-handed batter struggled to negotiate the short-pitched delivery aimed at his rib cage, tickling it to wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, who completed a tricky chance comfortably.

The dismissal came in the 14th over of the innings as Hazlewood seemingly studied Iyer's stance. To cramp the star batter, the New South Welshman pitched the ball on leg-stump, leaving Iyer in a tangle as he only managed to get an edge through to the keeper. The extra bounce had played an equal part.

The right-handed batter did speak to his partner at the other end, Axar Patel but decided to walk off without taking a review. Watch the video of Iyer's dismissal here:

The Mumbai-born cricketer had notably smacked a boundary off Hazlewood's bowling in his previous over but the latter made an excellent comeback. It also proved to be the veteran seamer's final over of the innings, given the number of overs were reduced due to rain.

Josh Hazlewood had dismissed Rohit Sharma before Shreyeas Iyer for his first wicket of the game

Josh Hazlewwod has snaffled figures of 7-2-20-2. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Hazlewood had also opened Australia's wickets account as he got Rohit Sharma to nick one to Matt Renshaw in the slips for 8 as the extra bounce again played the role. Mitchell Starc had got the better of another heavyweight in Virat Kohli, who perished for a duck by playing a loose drive outside off-stump and Cooper Connolly took a sensational catch at backward point.

The third wicket to fall was Shubman Gill as the visiting captain was also strangled down the leg side off Nathan Ellis' bowling. Following the latest rain-enforced break, the visitors were 52/4 in 16.4 overs at the time of writing.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
