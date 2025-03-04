Shreyas Iyer produces a brilliant direct hit to run out Alex Carey for 61 in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch] 

Team India's Shreyas Iyer produced a stunning direct hit to catch Alex Carey short of his crease in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final encounter against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. The wicketkeeper-batter was threatening to remain unbeaten until the end of the innings to propel Australia's score.

The left-handed batter scored a fluent fifty after coming into bat in the second half of the innings. However, with Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell being dismissed in quick succession, Carey was running out of batters, and the onus was on him to direct Australia towards a competitive total.

He played his role well, keeping the majority of the strike in the final powerplay, and even had Ben Dwarshuis as a reliable batting partner for a while.

Carey was desperate to hold on to the strike in the 48th over as he called for a risky second run after a miscued pull shot off Hardik Pandya's slower ball to begin the over. Shreyas Iyer ran in hard from deep square leg, and collected the ball after Varun Chakaravarthy halted his attempt in time inside the circle.

Iyer launched a bullet throw with the majority of the stumps to aim at towards the wicket-keeper's end. Carey did not put in a dive, and was caught marginally short of the crease.

Have a look at the run-out right here:

Iyer had executed a similar direct hit during the tour of Sri Lanka tour in 2024 to dismiss Kamindu Mendis in Colombo.

Alex Carey scored a vital 57-ball 61 which included eight fours and a six, with his innings helping Australia inch closer to the 250-run mark.

Carey's late dismissal saves some runs for India as Australia finish with 264 in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Australia were banking on a late onslaught by the well-settled Alex Carey to push the total as much as possible. However, with the wicketkeeper-batter dismissed with 11 balls to spare, the plans took a severe hit. The tail-ender trio of Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis and Tanveer Sangha tried to pitch in, but could only add 15 more runs.

Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya picked up the final two wickets to wrap up the innings. Australia were bowled out for 264 with three balls to spare in the end.

