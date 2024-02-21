Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarter-finals due to back spasms: Reports

Shreyas Iyer is suffering from back spasms and won't feature in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarter-finals against Baroda on February 23, according to multiple media reports.

The middle-order batter played a few matches earlier in the domestic tournament for the first time in five years to prepare for the five-Test series against England.

However, the 29-year-old was dropped after the first two Tests, where he recorded scores of 35, 13, 27, and 29. Even then, some reports suggested he had back problems but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn't mention any such issue.

"He [Shreyas Iyer] has told Mumbai's team management that he is unfit," a Mumbai Cricket Association source told TOI.

"He had told the Indian team management and the selectors that he got a back ache after batting for 30-40 minutes. He needs some to recover from it," the newspaper quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Iyer was expected to continue playing the Ranji after losing his Test place to youngsters Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan. He was also one of the recipients of a letter from the BCCI secretary Jay Shah warning the centrally-contracted players to not pick preparing for the IPL over featuring in domestic cricket.

Apart from Shreyas Iyer, Mumbai would also miss Shivam Dube

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who was in red-hot form after two centuries and as many fifties in the season, will also miss the game due to a side strain. Their absence allowed entry to 18-year-old Musheer Khan, the brother of India's latest Test debutant Sarfaraz, into the team for the knock-out game.

Mumbai's full squad for the quarter-finals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Amogh Bhatkal, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Awasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Royston Dias.

