Shreyas Iyer set to be ruled out of action for three weeks after injury in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI: Reports

By Gokul Nair
Modified Oct 26, 2025 08:57 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer winced in pain right after completing the catch to dismiss Alex Carey (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer is set to be out of action for a while after sustaining an injury during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. The recently appointed vice-captain suffered a blow to his ribs while completing a stellar catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the 34th over of the first innings.

Shreyas Iyer ran backward from the point region and kept his eye on the ball to complete the catch with a well-timed dive. However, he proceeded to hit the ground hard on his side, and looked in immediate pain and discomfort. He constantly clutched his side as the medical team assessed the injury.

Eventually, he hobbled off the field as the commentators speculated on the extent of the injury, as replays only made the initial impression worse. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official update on social media soon after, where it was mentioned that Shreyas Iyer was taken to a hospital.

"UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury," the statement read.

According to a report by PTI, Shreyas Iyer's injury is expected to rule him out for a minimum of three weeks, but if is a potential hairline fracture, which could sideline him for a prolonged period of time.

"Shreyas was taken to the hospital for scans during the match itself. As per initial diagnosis, there has been a jerk, and he will have to be out of action for a minimum of three weeks. He will have to report to the Centre of Excellence on his return. Further reports are awaited before one can conclude if he will require more time for recovery. If it is a hairline fracture, then it might take longer," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
A hairline fracture could risk Shreyas Iyer's participation for the white-ball leg of the home series against South Africa. Team India are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series from November 30 onwards, a week after the two-match Test series ends.

"It is too early to say. If it is three weeks before RTP (Return To Play), then there is a chance that it could be touch and go before November 30," the source added.
Shreyas Iyer has been on the receiving end of some gruesome injuries while fielding in the past as well. He dislocated his shoulder while fielding in 2020 during a home bilateral series against England. At the same time, he is also constantly managing his infamous back injury, for which he has taken a red-ball break for the time being.

Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat as Team India secured a nine-wicket win in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

The vice-captain's batting services were not required during the run chase as veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did the bulk of the scoring to help India chase down the target with ease, and more than 11 overs to spare.

The three-match series ended 2-1 in favor of Australia, with India managing to avoid a whitewash with a clinical display in Sydney. The two heavyweights will next face each other in a five-match T20I series from October 29 onwards.

