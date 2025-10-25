Shreyas Iyer taken to hospital as BCCI provides massive injury update amid AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 25, 2025 16:59 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer suffered a rib-cage injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update on Shryeas Iyer as the middle-order batter suffered an injury while fielding during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The BCCI revealed that the right-handed batter was taken to the hospital after sustaining an injury to the rib cage.

The incident occurred during the 34th over of the first innings as he took a diving catch off Alex Carey's bat while running from backward point. As a result, the 30-year-old landed hard on the turf and was wincing in pain. Eventually, he walked away with the team physio and did not return to the field. The BCCI's statement read as below:

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury."
Iyer played exceptionally well in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval, hitting 61 off 76 deliveries, stitching a valiant 118-run partnership with Rohit Sharma.

Shreyas Iyer was likely to drop down the order in the third ODI

Shreyas Iyer was not required to bat in the third ODI.
Shreyas Iyer was not required to bat in the third ODI. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-born cricketer was unlikely to bat in his usual No. 4 position in the third ODI in Sydney due to his injury. Nevertheless, it didn't come down to it as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gunned down the target of 237 with nine wickets to spare to seal a consolation victory for the tourists.

Rohit, who made a fighting 73 in the second ODI in Adelaide, continued his good form with an unbeaten 121 in Sydney. Kohli, who bagged two ducks in the first two games, stormed to form with an unbeaten 74 and added an unbroken 168 with Rohit. In the process, Kohli also became the second-highest run-getter in ODIs, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 14,234.

The Men in Blue needed only 38.3 overs to chase down the target, thereby preventing a series whitewash.

