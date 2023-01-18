Shubman Gill 208: Full list of Indian cricketers who have scored a double century in ODI cricket

Team India's opening batter Shubman Gill etched his name in history after becoming the sixth Indian player to record an ODI double hundred. The former U-19 World Cup player scored 208 runs off 149 deliveries in the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18.

Opening with Rohit Sharma, the youngster batted through almost the entire 50 overs. He lost his wicket in the final over of the innings courtesy of a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips at deep midwicket.

Gill's 208 marks the third-highest score by an Indian batter, two runs behind his teammate Ishan Kishan, who breached the elusive 200-run mark on the tour of Bangladesh in December 2022.

BCCI @BCCI



Watch that moment here, ICYMI



#INDvNZ #TeamIndia @ShubmanGill A SIX to bring up his Double Hundred 🫡🫡Watch that moment here, ICYMI A SIX to bring up his Double Hundred 🫡🫡Watch that moment here, ICYMI 👇👇#INDvNZ #TeamIndia @ShubmanGill https://t.co/8qCReIQ3lc

However, Gill broke the wicketkeeper's record to be the youngest player to record a double hundred at 23 years and 132 days.

His incredible innings helped India post 349-8 in the first innings. No other Indian batter could even reach the 50-run mark. Rohit Sharma was the second-highest run-scorer with 34 runs. Gill scored almost 60 percent of Team India's runs across the 50 overs.

Who scored the first double century in ODI cricket

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar was the first player to score an ODI double century. He scored an unbeaten 200 during the second ODI against South Africa in Gwalior in February 2010. Since then, four more Indians and two overseas players have gone on to score double centuries in the 50-over format.

Sachin's teammate Virender Sehwag was the second player to score an ODI double hundred. Chris Gayle, meanwhile, was the first non-Indian to achieve the feat and also the first player to achieve it in a World Cup, having done so during the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Martin Guptill soon broke the Caribbean ace's record by scoring an unbeaten 237 in the quarterfinals of the same tournament against the West Indies itself.

Double Century in ODI by Indian players

Rohit Sharma 264 (173) Sri Lanka, Eden Gardens, Kolkata Virender Sehwag 219 (149) West Indies, Holkar Stadium, Indore Ishan Kishan 210 ( 131) Bangladesh, Chattogram Shubman GIll 208 ( 149) New Zealand, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sachin Tendulkar 200 (147) South Africa, Gwalior

Double Century in ODI Player List

1. Rohit Sharma

2. Martin Guptill

3. Chris Gayle

4. Virender Sehwag

5. Fakhar Zaman

6. Ishan Kishan

7. Shubman GIll

8. Sachin Tendulkar

Rohit Sharma remains atop the list in terms of the number of double centuries scored. The Indian skipper has scored three to date and remains the only cricketer with multiple ODI double hundreds under his belt.

Will we see double hundreds becoming a common trend following the evolving aggressive nature of the game? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "At times you've got to be smart and sacrifice certain games" - Ravi Shastri advises Virat Kohli to opt out of final ODI to compete in Ranji Trophy

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes