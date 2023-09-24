Shubman Gill breaks one Hashim Amla record during his century in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Shubman Gill starred with the bat in the India vs Australia second ODI at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24. The right-handed batter smashed his century off 92 balls, including four sixes and six boundaries to put the Men in Blue in pole position. It was his sixth ODI ton. He now needs 87 more runs to break Amla's record for fastest 2000 ODI runs.

However, during his knock, Gill broke the previous record held by Hashim Amla for most runs scored after 35 innings. Amla, who was the fastest (40 innings) to 2,000 runs in ODIs, had 1844 runs after 35 innings.

In 2023, Gill has already amassed 1126 runs in 19 ODIs, barring the ongoing game. He will now look to break Amla’s record for fastest 2000 ODI runs.

Ahead of the second ODI, the Punjab-born batter had scored 1813 runs in 34 ODIs, including a double century and four tons.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer dominate Australia after Ruturaj Gaikwad falls early

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer dominated Australia as they shared a double-century partnership for the second wicket. Iyer, in particular, smashed 105 runs off 90 balls, including three sixes and 11 boundaries.

That came after the visitors dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 off 12 balls) early. Josh Hazlewood provided the early breakthrough as Gaikwad was caught behind, thanks to a diving catch from wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Later, Sean Abbott broke the 200-run partnership as Mathew Short took a diving catch to dismiss Iyer.

At the time of writing, India were 230/2 after 33 overs, with Gill and stand-in captain KL Rahul at the crease.

Earlier, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first. The visitors made three changes as regular captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stonis were rested. In their absence, the Aussies picked Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, and Spencer Johnson in the playing XI.

On the other hand, India made a solitary change to their playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah, who was unavailable for the game, made way for Prasidh Krishna.

India won the first ODI by five wickets, courtesy of a fifer from Mohammed Shami. They are leading the three-match series 1-0.

