Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli’s huge record in England on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

India captain Shubman Gill achieved a massive feat with the bat on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord’s in London on Friday, July 11. The right-handed batter left behind former skipper Virat Kohli for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series in England. With 585 runs in his previous four innings, the 25-year-old needed just nine runs to reach the milestone. He smashed a boundary off Chris Woakes in the 28th over of India’s first innings to go past Kohli.
Notably, Gill began his captaincy stint on a high with 147 in the first innings of the series opener against England at Headingley. The Punjab-born player then smashed 269 and 161, respectively, as India won by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston.
Most runs by Indian captains in a series in England:
Shubman Gill – 601 in five innings in 2025
Virat Kohli – 593 runs in 10 innings in 2018
Overall, ertshwile captain Rahul Dravid holds the record for most runs by an Indian batter in England. He amassed 602 runs in six innings in 2002.
Shubman Gill perishes cheaply to leave India in a spot of bother on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against England
India captain Shubman Gill departed for just 16 runs as the tourists lost their third wicket for 107 on Day 2 of the third Test against England. Chris Woakes provided the prized scalp as Gill was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who took a brilliant catch standing upfront. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer and skipper Ben Stokes removed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair for 13 and 40, respectively.
At the time of writing, the visitors were 108/3, with KL Rahul (37) and Rishabh Pant (1) at the crease.
Batting first, England put up 387 in their first innings. Joe Root top-scored with 104, while Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse chipped in with half-centuries. Jasprit Bumrah was the star with the ball for India, bagging a five-wicket haul. Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy also shared two wickets apiece.
Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news