Shubman Gill in deep discussion with batting coach during training ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

India ODI skipper Shubman Gill was seen having an in-depth discussion with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak during the training session on Tuesday, October 21. In the opening game in Perth on Sunday, October 19, Gill scored just 10 runs off 18 balls.The team also struggled overall, losing the match by seven wickets under the DLS method. Both teams will next face off on Thursday, October 23, for the second ODI in Adelaide. Ahead of that, Gill was spotted engaging in an intense conversation with the batting coach during Tuesday’s practice.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 26-year-old doesn’t have a particularly strong record against Australia in ODIs. In the nine games he has played against them so far, Gill has scored 290 runs at an average of 32.22 with a strike rate of 91.48, including one fifty and one century.Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in an unwanted list following the loss in the 1st ODIAfter India’s loss in the first ODI against Australia, Shubman Gill became only the second Men in Blue captain, following Virat Kohli, to lose his debut matches in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests.Gill’s T20I captaincy debut came on July 6, 2024, against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, where India fell short by 13 runs. In his first Test as captain, India were unable to defend a target of 371 against England at Headingley, Leeds, going down by five wickets.With two games remaining in the series, Gill will be aiming to lead from the front and turn India’s fortunes around, seeking his first win as ODI captain after taking over from veteran Rohit Sharma.The opener has featured in 56 ODIs so far, scoring 2,785 runs at an impressive average of 58.02 and a strike rate of 99.28, including 15 fifties and eight centuries, with his highest score of 208 coming against New Zealand.