Shubman Gill in deep discussion with batting coach during training ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 21, 2025 12:35 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill was dismissed for 10 in the opening ODI against Australia (Source: Getty)

India ODI skipper Shubman Gill was seen having an in-depth discussion with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak during the training session on Tuesday, October 21. In the opening game in Perth on Sunday, October 19, Gill scored just 10 runs off 18 balls.

Ad

The team also struggled overall, losing the match by seven wickets under the DLS method. Both teams will next face off on Thursday, October 23, for the second ODI in Adelaide. Ahead of that, Gill was spotted engaging in an intense conversation with the batting coach during Tuesday’s practice.

Watch the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 26-year-old doesn’t have a particularly strong record against Australia in ODIs. In the nine games he has played against them so far, Gill has scored 290 runs at an average of 32.22 with a strike rate of 91.48, including one fifty and one century.

Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in an unwanted list following the loss in the 1st ODI

After India’s loss in the first ODI against Australia, Shubman Gill became only the second Men in Blue captain, following Virat Kohli, to lose his debut matches in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests.

Ad

Gill’s T20I captaincy debut came on July 6, 2024, against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, where India fell short by 13 runs. In his first Test as captain, India were unable to defend a target of 371 against England at Headingley, Leeds, going down by five wickets.

With two games remaining in the series, Gill will be aiming to lead from the front and turn India’s fortunes around, seeking his first win as ODI captain after taking over from veteran Rohit Sharma.

The opener has featured in 56 ODIs so far, scoring 2,785 runs at an impressive average of 58.02 and a strike rate of 99.28, including 15 fifties and eight centuries, with his highest score of 208 coming against New Zealand.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications