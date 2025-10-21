Virat Kohli undergoes intense batting session in Adelaide ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 21, 2025 11:41 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the opening ODI against Australia (Source: Getty)

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli participated in an intense batting session ahead of the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia. The game is scheduled for Thursday, October 23, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The ace cricketer had a disappointing outing in the first ODI in Perth on Sunday, October 19, where he was dismissed for a duck off eight balls by Mitchell Starc. India also endured a frustrating day, losing the series opener by seven wickets under the DLS method.

As the visitors aim to bounce back in the second ODI, Kohli was seen fine-tuning his skills in the nets.

Watch the video here (via RevSportz):

Overall, Kohli boasts an impressive ODI record against Australia, scoring 2,451 runs in 49 innings at an average of 53.28 and a strike rate of 93.40, including 15 fifties and eight centuries.

“Not going to be easy” - Legendary India spinner’s massive statement on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Both returning ace batters, Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (0), struggled in India’s opening ODI against Australia. Following the match, legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about the duo on his YouTube channel, saying:

"For their good, I think they can focus a bit more on preparation, especially in terms of playing games before going on tours, but that is not entirely in the hands of players, it needs to be planned by the team management. This is too early to talk about Virat and Rohit, because there are a few more games. My only worry for them is can they get more game time?"
"It is not going to be easy for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. I really hope they get some kind of flow, because they have not played any cricket recently. If you are going on an international tour, planning is necessary. We have often travelled overseas 10-15 days before the series begins, travelled in 2-3 batches, so that definitely can be done," he added.

Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20Is and now represent India only in ODIs at the international level.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
