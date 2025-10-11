Shubman Gill doesn’t celebrate much after reaching 10th century in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 11, 2025 13:40 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill slammed his 10th Test century. [Getty Images]

India captain Shubman Gill led by example as he slammed his century on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 11. The right-handed batter took 177 balls to bring up his 10th Test ton, first against WI. His innings comprised 13 fours and a six.

The achievement came in the 130th over of India’s first innings and the 14th over after lunch break. Khary Pierre bowled a length ball outside off, and Gill punched it to cover point, and a misfield resulted in three runs. Gill removed his cap and raised his bat as the crowd, teammates, and support staff stood up to applaud. The 26-year-old also got a hug from batting partner wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. However, there was no trademark bow celebration from the Indian skipper.

Watch the video below:

Shubman Gill has been exceptional with the bat in Tests this year. Earlier this year, the right-hander amassed 754 runs in the five-match Test series in England, including a double century and three tons. The No. 4 batter followed that up with a fifty in the first Test against WI.

Shubman Gill equals Virat Kohli’s record with his fifth Test century in 2025

Shubman Gill has joined Virat Kohli in an elite list with his fifth Test century as skipper in the ongoing calendar year. Kohli had achieved the feat twice in 2017 and 2018.

Five Test hundreds in a calendar year by an Indian captain [via Cricbuzz]

  • Virat Kohli in 2017
  • Virat Kohli in 2018
  • Shubman Gill in 2025

At the time of writing, India declared at 518/5 after 134.2 overs, after skipper Roston Chase dismissed Dhruv Jurel for 44 (79). Skipper Gill remained unbeaten on 129 off 196 deliveries.

Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, scoring 175 runs off 258 balls with the help of 22 boundaries. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Reddy, and KL Rahul chipped in with 87 (165), 43 (54), and 38 (54), respectively. Jomel Warrican has been the leading wicket-taker for the tourists, returning with three scalps.

Notably, Team India leads the series 1-0 after winning the opening game by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad.

Follow the IND vs WI 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
