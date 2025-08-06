"Shubman Gill has done as good as Virat Kohli could have" - Former Indian coach's massive claim after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes skipper Shubman Gill did a masterful job of replacing Virat Kohli at No. 4 in the five-Test series in England. Kohli retired from Tests a month before the England tour, leaving India with a massive hole to fill at the crucial No. 4 position in the batting order.However, batting at No. 4 for the first time in his career, Gill finished as the series' leading run-scorer with 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries. He also broke several batting records, including becoming India's highest scorer in an innings in England with his 269 in the second Test at Edgbaston.Meanwhile, a week before Kohli walked away from the red-ball format, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests. Yet, India were unaffected, as the opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided the team with solid starts throughout the series.Talking about how India coped with the retirements of their two stalwarts, Bangar said on ESPN Cricinfo (9:02):&quot;Who were they replacing? If you look at the No. 4 spot, Shubman Gill has done as good as a Virat Kohli could have done. And who has taken Rohit Sharma's place? It is Yashasvi Jaiswal and he has also had an equally good series to show for. Because Gill and Jaiswal got the runs, the Indian team never missed the services of Rohit and Virat.&quot;Bangar also felt India may continue to field questionable lineups with batting depth in mind until they get a reliable fast-bowling all-rounder.&quot;The Indian management has prioritised that over the last three to four seasons. But, you want to have a fast-bowling all-rounder and if India does get that, then the combination will settle itself. Till the time India gets a proper fast-bowling all-rounder, you'll always have these question marks,&quot; he said.Team India never played ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the England series, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar primarily playing as the spin-bowling options, thanks to their batting abilities.&quot;Being an able ally to Shubman Gill&quot; - Sanjay Bangar on KL RahulSanjay Bangar praised seasoned opener KL Rahul for his consistent batting and for being the much-needed support to new captain Shubman Gill in the England series. The right-hander finished with 532 runs at an average of over 53 in five matches, including two centuries and as many half-centuries.&quot;He certainly looked the part and added to whatever he has done as a batsman by consuming a lot of balls and being very consistent throughout, the kind of slip catching we could see from him and being an able ally to Shubman Gill at times. You could also see a side of KL Rahul which wasn't seen earlier, where he was having a lot of chats with the opponents and the umpires at times,&quot; said Bangar (via the aforementioned source).He added:&quot;In a sense, he was looking at the entire team as an elder statesman. He seemed to be at ease with himself. It just felt like he had so much more time. Without KL Rahul, the Indian middle order would have been exposed way too early. It doesn't happen often that opening batters from the subcontinent go to England and survive a five-Test series unchanged. The batting numbers that followed were primarily because of the foundation both these openers laid.&quot;Rahul's batting and slip catching played a key role in India finishing with a 2-2 draw in England.