Shubman Gill falls for an outstanding 147 to give Shoaib Bashir his 1st wicket on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India Test captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for 147 by England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir on Day 2 of the first England versus India Test at Leeds on Saturday, June 21.The batter tried to clear the mid-wicket boundary, but was caught by Josh Tongue in the deep in the 102nd over of the innings.

The dismissal marked the end of an outstanding debut innings as captain for Gill, who walked out to bat at number four on Friday. His knock was filled with 19 fours and a six and it was the second highest score made by an Indian in his debut Test as captain.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

It was a wicket that England desperately needed as they continued to chase leather during the opening hour of play on the second day. Both Gill and Rishabh Pant added 71 runs on Day 2 before the former was dismissed. It ended a stand of 209 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rishabh Pant overtakes MS Dhoni as India eye 500 on Day Two at Leeds

Risabh Pant became the third centurion in the Indian innings at Leeds. The southpaw got to the mark with a one-handed six off Shoaib Bashir and celebrated by doing a somesault celebration, much to the delight of the fans watching at the venue.

It was Pant's seventh hundred in Test cricket, overtaking MS Dhoni for the Indian gloveman with most centuries in the longest format. Dhoni made six hundreds in 90 Test matches between 2005 and 2014.

It was also his third hundred in England. He made his maiden Test hundred at The Oval in 2018 and then made another ton at Edgbaston in 2022. At the time of writing, India were 447/5 in 105 overs with Pant unbeaten on 147.

