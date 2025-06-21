Shubman Gill falls for an outstanding 147 to give Shoaib Bashir his 1st wicket on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Jun 21, 2025 17:30 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill walks back on Saturday- Source: Getty

India Test captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for 147 by England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir on Day 2 of the first England versus India Test at Leeds on Saturday, June 21.The batter tried to clear the mid-wicket boundary, but was caught by Josh Tongue in the deep in the 102nd over of the innings.

The dismissal marked the end of an outstanding debut innings as captain for Gill, who walked out to bat at number four on Friday. His knock was filled with 19 fours and a six and it was the second highest score made by an Indian in his debut Test as captain.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

also-read-trending Trending

It was a wicket that England desperately needed as they continued to chase leather during the opening hour of play on the second day. Both Gill and Rishabh Pant added 71 runs on Day 2 before the former was dismissed. It ended a stand of 209 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rishabh Pant overtakes MS Dhoni as India eye 500 on Day Two at Leeds

Risabh Pant became the third centurion in the Indian innings at Leeds. The southpaw got to the mark with a one-handed six off Shoaib Bashir and celebrated by doing a somesault celebration, much to the delight of the fans watching at the venue.

It was Pant's seventh hundred in Test cricket, overtaking MS Dhoni for the Indian gloveman with most centuries in the longest format. Dhoni made six hundreds in 90 Test matches between 2005 and 2014.

It was also his third hundred in England. He made his maiden Test hundred at The Oval in 2018 and then made another ton at Edgbaston in 2022. At the time of writing, India were 447/5 in 105 overs with Pant unbeaten on 147.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications