Shubman Gill gets knocked over for 5 by a peach from Shah Faisal in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill was castled for five runs courtesy of a brilliant incoming delivery by left-arm pacer Shah Faisal in the group stage clash against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. After opting to bat first, Team India were on the lookout for a blockbuster start by their new opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. The Indian vice-captain got off the mark with a boundary in the first over against left-arm spinner, Shakeel Ahmed, before being up against Shah Faisal. Aided by the nature of the track, the new ball, and the breeze on the open ground, the left-arm pacer was able to get the move the ball around. After negotiating the first couple of deliveries, the right-handed batter was handed a full-pitched incoming delivery.Gill tried to drive the delivery down the ground, but the late movement saw the ball sneak past the gap between the bat and pad, uprooting the off-stump entirely soon after. Have a look at the dismissal right here: The opening batter was outfoxed during the group stage clash against Pakistan as well. He was on the receiving end of a clever delivery from Saim Ayub that drew him forward, only to be stumped by the wicket-keeper for 10. Team India steady the ship through Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson after Shubman Gill's dismissal in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 The Men in Blue have seamlessly recovered from the early setback as the pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have taken the attack to the Oman bowlers. Promoted to No.3 after not availing the chance to bat in the first two matches, the wicket-keeper batter is currently playing the second fiddle as Abhishek Sharma is going all out at the other end. At the time of writing, India are placed at 49-1 after five overs, with Sharma unbeaten on 31 runs off 11 deliveries, while Samson is still settling in at the other end towards the end of the powerplay.