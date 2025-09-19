Shubman Gill gets knocked over for 5 by a peach from Shah Faisal in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified Sep 19, 2025 20:38 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill missed out on a massive opportunity to make a major statement as T20I opener (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill was castled for five runs courtesy of a brilliant incoming delivery by left-arm pacer Shah Faisal in the group stage clash against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.

Ad

After opting to bat first, Team India were on the lookout for a blockbuster start by their new opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. The Indian vice-captain got off the mark with a boundary in the first over against left-arm spinner, Shakeel Ahmed, before being up against Shah Faisal.

Aided by the nature of the track, the new ball, and the breeze on the open ground, the left-arm pacer was able to get the move the ball around. After negotiating the first couple of deliveries, the right-handed batter was handed a full-pitched incoming delivery.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gill tried to drive the delivery down the ground, but the late movement saw the ball sneak past the gap between the bat and pad, uprooting the off-stump entirely soon after. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ad

The opening batter was outfoxed during the group stage clash against Pakistan as well. He was on the receiving end of a clever delivery from Saim Ayub that drew him forward, only to be stumped by the wicket-keeper for 10.

Team India steady the ship through Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson after Shubman Gill's dismissal in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025

The Men in Blue have seamlessly recovered from the early setback as the pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have taken the attack to the Oman bowlers. Promoted to No.3 after not availing the chance to bat in the first two matches, the wicket-keeper batter is currently playing the second fiddle as Abhishek Sharma is going all out at the other end.

At the time of writing, India are placed at 49-1 after five overs, with Sharma unbeaten on 31 runs off 11 deliveries, while Samson is still settling in at the other end towards the end of the powerplay.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications