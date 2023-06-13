“Shubman Gill was hard done by” - Wasim Jaffer on Cameron Green catch controversy in WTC final 

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer reckons that opener Shubman Gill was hard done by, referring to his second-innings dismissal in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Jaffer opined that there was enough doubt over Cameron Green’s claim of taking a clean catch, adding Gill should have got the benefit of doubt.

There was a massive controversy on Day 4 of the WTC final at The Oval when Gill edged a delivery from Scott Boland. Green, fielding at gully, went to his left and pulled off a one-handed stunner.

With the Indian opener refusing to walk, the decision was referred upstairs. Although there was some gap between Green’s fingers, third umpire Richard Kettleborough concluded that the Australian all-rounder had taken the catch cleanly, much to the dismay of Gill and the Indian team. Sharing his views on the debatable decision, Jaffer told Sportskeeda:

“When he [Cameron Green] took the catch, there was a big gap between his fingers. I can understand that when fingers are close together, there are chances of the ball not touching the ground. But in this instance, it seems like there is some distance between the fingers. It looks like the ball is touching [the ground].”

“I think in such cases, batters should get the benefit of doubt. But, because of so much technology coming into the game, they don’t get that benefit. When evidence is conclusive, batters should get the benefit. I just feel Shubman Gill was hard done by,” he added.

The Indian opener had to walk back having made 18 off 19 balls, ending a first-wicket stand of 41.

“Too many replays were not shown” - Jaffer questions availability of technology in WTC final

While expressing his views on Gill’s controversial dismissal, Jaffer opined that there were a few other decisions as well during the WTC final for which too many replays were not shown. He commented:

“Not just in Shubman Gill’s case, but in some of the other decisions referred upstairs as well, too many replays were not shown. I don’t know if it was because of fewer cameras. Captains also seemed hesitant about taking reviews. There few a few doubtful decisions and Shubman Gill’s case was one of them."

Following his dismissal in the second innings of the WTC final, Gill took a dig at the third umpire with a social media post that included a picture of the catch and a facepalm emoji.

The 23-year-old was fined by the ICC for breaching article 2.7, which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.

