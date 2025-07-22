Shubman Gill issues key statement on chances of Anshul Kamboj making his debut in 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill has acknowledged that pacer Anshul Kamboj is very close to making his Test debut. He, however, added that Prasidh Krishna is also in contention for the same spot for the fourth Test in Manchester.Down 2-1 in the five-match Test series, India's preparations for the fourth Test, which begins on Wednesday, July 23, have taken a hit due to injury issues. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series, while Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are unavailable for the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Due to fitness concerns, Team India added Kamboj to squad for the fourth Test.At a press conference on Tuesday, Gill did not confirm whether Kamboj will make his debut in the Manchester Test. Asked about the same, he replied: &quot;Yes, Anshul is very close to making his debut. We are going to see tomorrow, between him and Prasidh, who's going to make it to the XI.&quot;A right-arm pacer from Haryana, Kamboj has played 24 first-class matches and has claimed 79 wickets at an impressive average of 22.88, with two five-fers and one 10-wicket match haul.&quot;He's there because we believe that he can win us the match&quot; - Shubman Gill backs Anshul Kamboj's inclusionThere have been some question marks over 24-year-old Kamboj's inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming Test. Gill, however, asserted that the young fast bowler was picked because the management is well aware of his skill sets. The Indian captain stated:&quot;The communication is simple. We have seen him enough. The kind of skill sets that he brings to the table is exactly what we want in this team. He's there because we believe that he can win us the match. Even in the second Test, when Akash Deep was brought in, lot of people had questions.&quot; Apart from India's team combination, the wicket in Manchester has also been a topic of debate, especially with rain around. Asked for his assessment of the surface, Gill replied: &quot;When I went to see the wicket yesterday, it did not look that damp. But now, looking at the weather, I don't think there is not much chance for the wicket to dry that moisture out. So I think there will be a little bit more for the bowlers.&quot;Meanwhile, England confirmed their playing XI for the fourth Test on Monday. The hosts have made only one change, with all-rounder Liam Dawson coming in for injured off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.