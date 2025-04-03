"Shubman Gill ko kya ishare kar raha tha?" - Fan questions Abrar Ahmed on Indian batter's send-off during 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed was questioned by a fan over the send-off which he had given to Indian batter Shubman Gill during their clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The two teams had faced each other in the marquee ICC event earlier this year.

Abrar Ahmed had dismissed Shubman Gill and given him a send-off as well, that had gone viral on social media. It was an eye-catching send-off that did not sit well with many.

While the matter died down after the Champions Trophy, a fan now confronted the Pakistan spinner for his actions against Gill. A video of the same has surfaced and is from Pakistan's ongoing New Zealand tour.

In the video, a female fan is seen asking Abrar as to what actions he was making against Shubman Gill.

"Shubman Gill ko kya ishare kar raha tha? (What actions were you making at Shubman Gill)," she asked.

Abrar was on the sidelines, walking outside the boundary ropes during a game. Watch the incident in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Pakistan lost the game against India by six wickets and were knocked out from the group stages of the Champions Trophy.

How did Abrar Ahmed fare in the T20I series against New Zealand?

Before the ongoing ODI series, Pakistan played a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The visitors failed miserably and suffered a 1-4 series defeat. In the first T20I which Pakistan lost by nine wickets, Abrar was their lone wicket-taker with figures of 1/15 from 2.1 overs.

He did not play the second game but returned for the third and picked up 2/34 from three overs, proving expensive despite taking a couple of wickets. The young spinner bagged two more wickets in the fourth match but was expensive again, giving away 41 runs from four overs. He did not play the fifth T20I.

Overall, he ended with five wickets from three matches at an average of 19.80 and an eocnomy rate of 10.80. Abrar Ahmed is also part of the ODI squad but has not played so far. New Zealand are ahead by 0-2 in the three-match ODI series.

