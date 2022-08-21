Shubman Gill to be named captain of India A for home series against NZ A: Reports

Indian opener Shubman Gill is likely to be named as the leader of the India A team that will host New Zealand A for three four-day games as well as three one-dayers in September, according to a report by TOI.

The red-ball games will be played in Bengaluru while the limited-overs games will be hosted in Chennai. This is exciting news for all domestic stars as well as fringe players who are trying to get into the Indian team because the A tours were stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patidar, Mulani among domestic stars likely to get India A call-up

The year 2022 has simply been incredible for Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar so far. Coming in as an injury replacement in the IPL 2022 season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the 29-year-old played some crucial knocks, including an incredible hundred in the Eliminator.

He carried his form into the Ranji Trophy knockouts as his sensational hundred in the final against Mumbai helped his team to their maiden title. With such performances, Patidar is likely to be a part of the India A squad.

Although Mumbai couldn't clinch the title, the Ranji Trophy giants had an impressive run to the final and one of the main reasons for the same was left-arm spinner Shams Mulani.

The 25-year-old has been quite underrated but has finally had his breakthrough season, as he ended up being the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy with 45 scalps. He also picked up a ridiculous 29 wickets in just three games as Mumbai won the U-25 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy.

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar

#Ranjifinal Lovely action, nice control, if Shams Mulani can get closer to the stumps while delivering from round the wicket, I believe he will be twice the bowler he is now. Lovely action, nice control, if Shams Mulani can get closer to the stumps while delivering from round the wicket, I believe he will be twice the bowler he is now. #Ranjifinal

Alongside Mulani, several other Mumbai stars like opener Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and the in-form Sarfaraz Khan are also set to be the part of the squad.

Reported India A squads

Red-ball squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yash Dubey, Hanuma Vihari, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, KS Bharat (wk), Shams Mulani, Jalaj Saxena, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Sharma, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh

White-ball squad: Shubman Gill (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Washington Sundar, Praveen Dubey, Mayank Markande, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, KS Bharat (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Pulkit Narang, Rahul Chahar & Yash Dayal

