Shubman Gill poses with cops, young kid in Delhi ahead of Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

India’s star batter Shubman Gill was spotted posing for pictures with police officers and young fans upon his arrival in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 13. The 25-year-old last featured in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, making his debut as India’s Test captain in a thrilling five-match series that ended in a 2-2 draw.The series was also the team’s first without veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from red-ball cricket in May.Gill led from the front, finishing as the top run-scorer with 754 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 75.40, including four centuries, and was named Player of the Series for the visitors.Ahead of his next international assignment, the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 9, the batting star was seen arriving in Delhi with friends and obliging fans with photos.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, the Men in Blue have been drawn in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. They will kick off their campaign against the UAE on Wednesday, September 10, in Dubai.Shubman Gill set to captain North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025Before the Asia Cup, Shubman Gill will lead North Zone in the Duleep Trophy, starting on August 28, marking the start of the 2025-26 domestic season. His squad also features international stars Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Anshul Kamboj, who made his Test debut during the England-India series earlier this year.North Zone squad for the 2025 Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vc), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk).Meanwhile, other stars will also be in action, with Tilak Varma set to lead South Zone, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan captaining East Zone, Dhruv Jurel heading Central Zone, Shardul Thakur leading West Zone, and Jonathan Rongsen taking charge of North East Zone.