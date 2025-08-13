Shubman Gill poses with cops, young kid in Delhi ahead of Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 13, 2025 17:55 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
The England vs India 2025 Test series concluded in a 2-2 draw (Source: Getty)

India’s star batter Shubman Gill was spotted posing for pictures with police officers and young fans upon his arrival in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 13. The 25-year-old last featured in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, making his debut as India’s Test captain in a thrilling five-match series that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ad

The series was also the team’s first without veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from red-ball cricket in May.

Gill led from the front, finishing as the top run-scorer with 754 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 75.40, including four centuries, and was named Player of the Series for the visitors.

Ahead of his next international assignment, the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 9, the batting star was seen arriving in Delhi with friends and obliging fans with photos.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have been drawn in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. They will kick off their campaign against the UAE on Wednesday, September 10, in Dubai.

Shubman Gill set to captain North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025

Before the Asia Cup, Shubman Gill will lead North Zone in the Duleep Trophy, starting on August 28, marking the start of the 2025-26 domestic season. His squad also features international stars Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Anshul Kamboj, who made his Test debut during the England-India series earlier this year.

Ad

North Zone squad for the 2025 Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vc), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk).

Meanwhile, other stars will also be in action, with Tilak Varma set to lead South Zone, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan captaining East Zone, Dhruv Jurel heading Central Zone, Shardul Thakur leading West Zone, and Jonathan Rongsen taking charge of North East Zone.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications