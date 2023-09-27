Shubman Gill reaches career-high rating in ICC men's ODI rankings, closes the gap to Babar Azam at the top

Indian opening batter Shubman Gill has closed the gap to Babar Azam at the top of the ICC men's ODI rankings for batters to just 10 rating points.

After a purple patch run in the 2023 Asia Cup and the first two ODIs against Australia, Gill reached 847 rating points, the highest for him in his career.

The young Indian batter scored 302 runs at an average of 75.50 at the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka before notching up 74 (63) and 104 (97) against Australia in Punjab and Indore.

Babar, on the other hand, scored a brilliant 150 against Nepal at the Asia Cup, following two back-to-back half-centuries against Afghanistan. But the Pakistani skipper failed to cross 30 in the three subsequent innings against Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka. He lost 20 rating points over the course of the tournament.

Gill had a chance to cover the remaining gap ahead of the 2023 World Cup too in the third ODI against Australia on Wednesday. However, Rohit Sharma and company have given him a much-deserved rest. This sets up a showdown between the world's two best batters in the biggest tournament.

There were no other changes in the top 10 batting rankings. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, Ireland's Harry Tector, and Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq round off the top five.

Rashid Khan beats Trent Boult in ICC men's ODI rankings for bowlers

In the ICC men's ODI rankings for bowlers, Afghanistan ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan rose up to fourth place after his five wickets in as many games. He replaced New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult, who now sits fifth, despite being in decent form himself.

A bit down in the list, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana rose a spot each in the list to reach 15 and 16th place, respectively. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan dropped two places from 15 to 17.

India's Mohammed Siraj, who made massive gains recently, Australia's Josh Hazlewood, and Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman are the top three in the ICC men's ODI rankings for bowlers.