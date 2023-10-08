Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match due to illness 

Team India opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the India vs Australia 2023 World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8 due to illness.

Star Sports reported that he has not traveled with the Indian team to the stadium.

The Men in Blue will begin their 2023 World Cup campaign with a match against familiar foes Australia on Sunday. Ahead of the game, there was uncertainty over the availability of Gill after some media reports claimed that he was down with dengue.

In pre-match press conferences, both skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid stated that Gill had not been ruled out of India’s opening World Cup match against Australia. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rohit, however, said:

“I mean, obviously, he is sick. I feel for him. But, in terms of me being a human being first, I want him to get well, not just the captain thinking, 'Oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow.' No, I want him to get well. He's a young guy with a fit body, so he'll recover quickly.”

Rohit and Gill have formed a terrific opening pair in one-day cricket. In 13 ODI innings as a pair, they have scored 1048 at an average of 87.33, with century stands and five fifty partnerships. Their best stand so far has been 212.

Shubman Gill’s terrific record in ODI cricket

Gill’s absence for the 2023 World Cup match against Australia can be seen as a huge blow for the hosts as the youngster has been in terrific form with the bat in the ODI format.

In 35 one-day matches so far, the 24-year-old has scored 1917 runs at a fantastic average of 66.10 and an impressive strike rate of 102.84, with six hundreds and nine fifties.

The right-handed batter has registered scores of 121, 27*, 74 and 104 in his last four one-day innings.