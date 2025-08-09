Shubman Gill's Test jersey fetches whopping sum at auction post ENG vs IND 2025 series: Reports

Team India skipper Shubman Gill's Test jersey from the Lord's Test of the recently concluded five-match Test series against England fetched a sum of £4,600 (INR 541,254). The signed jersey was in the Budds auction lot as part of the items dedicated to former England captain Andrew Strauss' foundation, the Red for Ruth Charity, and fetched the highest amount among all the match memorabilia collected from the contest.

“This special-edition shirt, worn in support of the Ruth Strauss Foundation, features the official India Test crest and shows visible signs of match wear, with staining and unwashed. Gill, renowned for his graceful stroke play and calm temperament, is one of the brightest talents in world cricket. Shirt is unwashed and match worn—a rare collector’s item from a memorable day at the Home of Cricket," Shubman Gill's shirt description on the auction website read.

The England squad had donned a special jersey with sponsors, player names, and numbers, all in red, to support the Ruth Strauss Foundation on July 11, Day 2 of the third Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Even the broadcasters and the spectators had donned Red as part of the initiative.

"The two things coming together [cricket and the cause] create a great day, but that is very much the focal point and the centrepiece. What makes me even more proud is hearing stories of schools and clubs doing their own versions of Red For Ruth. They don't know me or Ruth personally, but they feel connected to the cause," Andrew Strauss had said on Red For Ruth Day 2025 (via India Today).

The jerseys worn by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja fetched the second-highest bid of £4,600 (INR 494,188), while the third-highest was KL Rahul's jersey with a winning bid of £4,000 (INR 470,656). The jerseys worn by England senior players Joe Root and Ben Stokes also attracted interest on the auction floor, and were sold following winning bids of £3,800 (INR 447,123) and £3,400 (INR 400,507), respectively.

In terms of signed caps, Joe Root's fetched the highest bid of £3,000 (INR 352.992), while Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's was sold for £1,500 (INR 176496), the highest among the Shubman Gill-led side.

Jasprit Bumrah had donated his shoes to the MCC Museum after Shubman Gill-led side's narrow defeat at Lord's

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah donated the shoes he was wearing while claiming a five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the Lord's Test, to the MCC Museum at the end of the day's play. He chose to keep the ball as a personal souvenir, while handing over the shoe to be part of the museum attraction, which is home to a slew of other precious cricket memorabilia.

The iconic cricket homage site also exhibits Sachin Tendulkar's portrait, as well as Kapil Dev's jersey worn during the iconic 1983 ODI World Cup campaign in England.

