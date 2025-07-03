Shubman Gill scripts history with maiden double century in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India captain Shubman Gill scripted history with a maiden double century on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3. The right-handed batter became the first Asian captain to score a double ton in Tests in SENA countries, going past Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan (193 at Lord’s in 2011).

Ad

The 25-year-old also became the second youngest to score a Test double century as India captain. Overall, he is the sixth Indian Test skipper to reach 200 after MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Gill achieved the milestone during the 122nd over of India’s first innings. Josh Tongue bowled a short delivery, and Gill pulled it towards the fine leg to complete a single. He punched the air in delight, removed the helmet, and went down on one knee to give a first pump before a trademark bow with a huge smile on his face. Meanwhile, the crowd and teammates stood up to applaud the masterclass knock.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Best scores by Asian captains in SENA countries

Shubman Gill – 200* at Edgbaston in 2025 Tillakaratne Dilshan – 193 at Lord’s in 2011 Mohammad Azharuddin – 192 in Auckland in 1990 Hanif Mohammad – 187* at Lord’s in 1967 Mohammad Azharuddin – 179 at Manchester in 1990

Youngest to score a Test double hundred as India captain (via Cricbuzz)

23y 39d - MAK Pataudi vs ENG, Delhi, 1964 25y 298d - Shubman Gill vs ENG, Edgbaston, 2025 26y 189d - Sachin Tendulkar vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 1999 27y 260d - Virat Kohli vs WI, North Sound, 2016

Ad

Shubman Gill delivers as India close in on 500 in the first innings of the second Test against England

Shubman Gill led from the front to ensure India stay in command in their first innings of the second Test against England.

At the time of writing, the tourists were 484/6 after 124 overs, with Gill (210) and Washington Sundar (23) at the crease. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 87 (107) and 89 (137), respectively.

Ad

The visitors will now be keen to bounce back in the five-match series against England after losing the opening Test by five wickets at Headingley.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news