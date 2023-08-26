Shubman Gill tops Yo-Yo test score during Team’s India training camp for Asia Cup 2023: Reports

Team India opener Shubman Gill has reported topped the Yo-Yo test with a score of 18.7 during the Men in Blue preparatory closed-door camp for the Asia Cup in Alur.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2. Subsequently, they will face Nepal at the same venue on September 4.

Ahead of the tournament, which is hugely significant keeping the upcoming ODI World Cup in mind, Indian players are undergoing the mandatory Yo-Yo test along with other fitness and medical exams.

According to a report in the Times of India, Gill topped the Yo-Yo test with an impressive score of 18.7. The cut-off level for the test is 16.5. Senior batter Virat Kohli recently posted on his Instagram story that he had registered a score of 17.2 in the test.

The report added that apart from Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and KL Rahul, all other cricketers have undergone the Yo-Yo test.

"The Yo-Yo test being an aerobic endurance fitness test, the results could vary from when you last played and how much workload you have gone through in the past week," a source told PTI.

Regarding Gill’s impressive score, a source was quoted as telling news agency PTI:

"Gill as of now has the highest score of 18.7. Most of the players have scored between 16.5 and 18.

“If the players have a gap between two tournaments, the National Cricket Academy's sports science team along with the sports staff of India team does conduct all the mandatory tests," the source added,

The Yo-Yo test was launched six years ago when the cut-off was 16.1. The same has now been changed to 16.5.

BCCI unhappy with Virat Kohli revealing Yo-Yo test score?

An earlier report claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed displeasure over Kohli revealing his Yo-Yo test score on social media. The Indian batter had recently uploaded a picture of himself on his Instagram story with his Yo-Yo test score.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI has warned players against releasing such confidential information as it amounts to breach of contract.

“Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the paper.

The BCCI named the Indian squad for the Asia Cup earlier this week, leaving out experienced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from the 17-member squad.