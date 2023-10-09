Shubman Gill to travel with Team India to Delhi for IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup match: Reports

India opener Shubman Gill didn't play any part in their 2023 World Cup opening match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. However, according to reports from ANI, the batter is set to travel with the team to Delhi where they will face Afghanistan in their next encounter on Wednesday.

Gill has been reportedly recovering well from dengue fever and whether he plays the next game or not is a call that the management will take based on the next medical reports that they obtain.

Here's what a source told ANI:

"Shubman Gill is recovering and he will be traveling with the team to Delhi. He will be with the team and is not likely to go to his home in Chandigarh for rest. We hope that he will be back on the field before the match against Pakistan, and playing against Afghanistan will depend on his next medical report."

India overcome Australian challenge in Chennai

The scorecard in the end wouldn't show how close the game was between the Men in Blue and the Aussies as the hosts got two points on the board in their opening World Cup encounter at the Chepauk on Sunday.

The spinners did an incredible job to restrict the Aussies to 199 and it seemed like India would comfortably coast to the target. However, a top-order collapse saw them reeling at 2/3 and they needed a rearguard effort from Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97*) to bail them out of trouble.

The duo added a scintillating 165 runs for the fourth wicket and ensured that their team won with 52 balls to spare.

India's 2023 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.