"Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli after his fight" - Top 10 funny memes from action-packed Day 3 of 3rd ENG vs IND Test 2025 at Lord's

England managed to reach 2/0 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3 of the third Test against India at the Lord's on Saturday, July 12. It was after they managed to bundle out the visiting team for 387 during the final stages of the day.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant commenced the day for India in the morning session with an overnight score of 145/3. While Rahul continued to provide solidity, Pant played a flamboyant knock at the other end as the duo put on a 141-run partnership for the fourth wicket. They played without much trouble through the first session before Pant got run out at the stroke of Lunch break. Rahul also returned to the pavilion early in the second session after notching up his tenth Test century.

Ravindra Jadeja (72) then played sensibly and stitched vital partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) and Washington Sundar (23) to take India to 387 in their first innings. English openers Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0) then safely negotiated one testing over of Jasprit Bumrah to help their side finish with 2/0 at stumps on the third day.

Fans enjoyed the intriguing action that unfolded on Day 3 of the third Test and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli after his fight," an X post read.

"Away from home, he has been the most dependable opener" - Aakash Chopra after KL Rahul's century on Day 3 of the 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently heaped praise on KL Rahul after he notched up his second Test century at Lord's and made it to the prestigious honours board again.

He analyzed Rahul's innings and pointed out that the Indian opener played with great control before complimenting his driving ability. In a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"He played a proper Test match knock, where he didn't go fishing. He allowed the ball to come to him, played very well on his legs, and hit balls into gaps. I think he is the best driver. He is doing that job the best in the ongoing Test series. He got out immediately after the century, a soft dismissal in the slips against Shoaib Bashir, and that was slightly disappointing."

"If we read his career's trajectory, many times he starts the series strongly, but then he tapers off. That's not the case here. He has scored four centuries in England. He has scored only one century at home. He hasn't got a long run at home. However, away from home, he has been the most dependable opener, if you talk about the modern era," Chopra elaborated.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Lord's Test here.

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

