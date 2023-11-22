Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma mark their presence in the top 5 of the ICC ODI Rankings for batters 

Team India's dominance at the 2023 ODI World Cup has been reflected in the latest ICC ODI Rankings, with the entire top order of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma included among the top five ranked batters in the format.

Gill had claimed the No. 1 spot from Babar Azam midway through the ODI World Cup campaign and now holds the top spot with a rating of 826. The young opening batter had a relatively solid campaign after missing the first couple of matches and finished his maiden ODI World Cup with 354 runs in nine innings at an average of 44.25.

Kohli, who had a record World Cup campaign after becoming the first batter to cross the 700-run mark in a single edition, has been rewarded with a No. 3 spot in the latest ICC Rankings for ODI batters. He recorded three centuries in the campaign and also chipped in with a fifty in the final against Australia.

Kohli had famously held the No. 1 ranking for 1258 consecutive days from 2017 to 2021 before his lean patch cost him the top spot.

Team India skipper Rohit finished as the second-highest run-scorer at the 2023 World Cup. He also became the first batter to record over 500 runs in successive World Cup campaigns. He jumps one spot to the No. 4 position in the ICC rankings.

Furthermore, 2023 World Cup hero Travis Head has leaped 28 spots following his heroics in the semi-final and the final to be placed 15th in the rankings.

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav are among the top 10 ODI bowlers in the ICC Rankings

One of the highlights of Team India's near-perfect campaign was how their bowling department functioned as a unit. Each of their frontline bowlers had a memorable campaign, and they deservedly retained their places in the top 10.

Mohammed Siraj drops one place to third, on the back of his forgettable displays in the knockout stage. Jasprit Bumrah maintains his place at the fourth position, while his pace-bowling partner Mohammed Shami drops one place down to 10th. Kuldeep Yadav also dropped a spot and is now ranked seventh.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, who finished his prolific World Cup campaign with a probing spell against Australia in the semi-finals, retains his place as the No. 1-ranked bowler in the format with a rating of 741.

On the other hand, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is the No. 1-ranked all-rounder with a rating of 330. Team India's Ravindra Jadeja drops one spot to 10th following the end of the World Cup.

Will Virat Kohli soon be crowned as the No. 1-ranked batter in 50-over cricket based on his recent form? Let us know what you think.