Shubman Gill visits Virat Kohli's restaurant in Gurgaon ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [Watch]

Team India's new Test captain Shubman Gill visited Virat Kohli's One8 Commune restaurant in Gurgaon ahead of the Test series against England. India are set to play five Tests in England with the first game beginning Friday, June 20, at Headingley in Leeds.

Gill, along with a few of his friends, was spotted at Kohli's restaurant in Gurgaon on the weekend before the team left for England. The 25-year-old was wearing a white t-shirt underneath a black and white sweatshirt and black pants.

The restaurant posted a picture and a video on their Instagram handle, where Gill could be seen posing for a photograph and signing autographs for his young fans.

While Gill will be leading the team in England, Kohli will have to be content watching from the sidelines as he recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli played 123 Tests for India and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 fifties to his name.

England challenge awaits young captain Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's first assignment as Test captain is perhaps the most challenging one he will ever face - an overseas Test series against England. In the absence of senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, Gill will be expected to take up the mantle.

The series also marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for India, further increasing its importance. The Indians will be eager to bounce back after defeats in their previous two Test series against New Zealand at home and Australia away.

While it will be interesting to see how Shubman Gill goes as a leader, the focus will also be on his batting. The right-hander as played 32 Tests so far, scoring 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05 with five hundreds and seven half-centuries.

Gill has played three Tests in England, scoring just 88 runs at an average of 14.66 with a top score of 28. The new Indian captain will be keen to put that record straight and lead from the front against a potent England unit.

