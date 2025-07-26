“Shubman Gill will have to explain that” - Former captain’s massive statement after Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan believes India skipper Shubman Gill has some explaining to do after day three of the fourth Test against England. Gill erred in his decision-making on the field with some evident tactical errors that proved costly for the visitors.

Vaughan believes that they should have given the spinners a little crack at the English batters early in the day. He feels it was a tactical error from Gill.

"I would have started with spin this morning. I would have started with spinners, maybe two or three overs just to have a look. Shubman Gill will have to explain that. There were a few tactical errors," he said on Cricbuzz. (15:53)

However, Vaughan also expressed that he feels for the Indian skipper. The former England captain stated that debutant Anshul Kamboj is not the perfect fit given the conditions in Manchester. Further, he reckoned there is not enough off the wicket for a bowler like Shardul Thakur as well, who is a medium pacer. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah was not at his best either.

"But I did feel for Shubman because Anshul is a debutant and straightaway when he bowled his two or three overs I thought he's not the start bowler for this wicket. It's really hard for a captain. You don't want to not bowl him. Shardul Thakur, historically at this wicket, there's been nothing there for someone who bowls 78-81 miles an hour. There's never been any action there for a seamer of that kind of level. Unfortunately for India Bumrah has clearly got some kind of issue. Siraj was tremendous," he added.

England reached 544/7 at the end of the day with a lead of 186 runs after bowling India out for 358 in the first innings. The hosts are ahead in the Test heading into the fourth day, having dominated so far.

Former India cricketer feels the Test series is done and dusted

In the same conversation, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik reckoned that the Test series feels done and dusted, given how the third day transpired. He added that there was no support for Bumrah from the other bowlers.

"The series feels already done and dusted to be fair. That's what i felt like today the way we bowled. Hard luck to India. It almost felt like Bumrah was keeping things tight but nothing else was happening at the other end. It was wayward, all over the shop and almost every second over there was a boundary. I thought Siraj gave it everything that he had. Quite unlucky. Anshul Kamboj looked a bit pale. Because the pace wasn't there, he got taken down a lot of times," he stated. (14:34)

Kartik also questioned Shubman Gill's decision not to bowl Washington Sundar early. Sundar bagged two wickets once he came into the attack. The former Indian cricketer feels Sundar could have had more impact with the drift if he was brought on to bowl earlier.

India are 1-2 down and staring at a possible loss in the fourth Test, which would also result in a series defeat. The final game begins on July 31 at The Oval. The visitors will aim to come back strong in the remaining two days of the fourth Test.

