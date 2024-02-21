"Shuru kar do padhna" - Shubman Gill's comment on a fan's social media post goes viral

Team India batter Shubman Gill has surprised a fan with his comment on the latter's recent Instagram post. The cricket star's hilarious response to the reel video has also gone viral on social media.

The fan had posted a reel video, suggesting that she would start studying if Gill commented on her post.

"Agar Shubman ne iss reel pe comment kar diya to kal se padhna shuru kar dungi. (If Shubman Gill comments on this reel, I’ll start studying from tomorrow)," she wrote.

Responding to the post, Gill cheekily asked the fan to start studying. The talented youngster commented:

"Shuru kar do padhna (start studying)."

Shubman Gill's comment on his fan's Instagram post.

Gill has silenced his naysayers with his commendable batting exploits in the ongoing five-match home Test series against England. Following twin failures in the opening encounter, he made amends with a 104-run knock in the second fixture.

The 24-year-old narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century in the recently concluded third Test after being run out on 91 in India's second innings.

"He has understood that he has visible problems" - Aakash Chopra after Shubman Gill's 91-run knock against England in the Rajkot Test

Former India opener Aakash Chopra pointed out how Gill has understood the weakness in his game. He also mentioned that the young batter would be slammed by many for repeated failures in the first innings.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, however, stated that Gill's impressive showings in the second innings should not be discounted.

"Shubman Gill will be criticised a little because big performances are required from batters in the first innings. However, that doesn't mean that second-innings runs are not important," Chopra said in his YouTube video.

"He has understood that he has visible problems. However, when he feels there are more chances of the game going in his favor, he is not going to give up. He felt that the pitch had become slow and the bowlers weren't that sharp, so he could grab that opportunity," he added.

India claimed a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against England following their historic 434-run win in Rajkot. The fourth Test will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from February 23 to 27.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App