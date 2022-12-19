"SIIIIIIUUUUUUU" - Shubman Gill takes an indirect dig at Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi wins FIFA World Cup

Team India batter Shubman Gill took an indirect dig at Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi's Argentina beat France in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, December 18.

In an end-to-end contest that saw France comeback from behind to level at 3-3 in extra time, La Albiceleste clinched the summit clash 4-2 in the penalty shootout, thanks to their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's heroics.

Messi scored two goals in the game while also converting his shootout penalty to complete his trophy cabinet with the World Cup title. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward also won the Golden Ball, finishing the edition with seven goals and three assists.

Gill took to Instagram to shower love for the Argentine captain. He and his teammate Kuldeep Yadav bowed in front of the television set with Messi's picture on it. Gill also took a sly dig at Ronaldo by using the Portuguese's celebratory catchphrase 'siuu' in the caption, which read:

"The GREATEST of all time @leomessi SIIIIIIUUUUUUU."

Ronaldo's Portugal, meanwhile, crashed out of the FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to Morocco in the quarter-finals. The former Manchester United forward had a sub-par campaign, scoring only one goal.

Ronaldo was also benched in Portugal's two knockout games and came on as a substitute but failed to make any significant impact against Morocco.

Speaking of Gill, he was last seen in action during the first Test against Bangladesh, which India won by 188 runs in Chattogram. He made full use of Rohit Sharma's absence, scoring a valiant hundred in the second innings.

"After Virat Kohli, he is the next big batter" - Wasim Jaffer on Shubman Gill

Wasim Jaffer recently lauded Team India opener, Shubman Gill, calling him the next big batter from India after Virat Kohli.

He scored 110, a knock studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes, as India declared at 258/2 to set up a massive 513-run target for Bangladesh.

Speaking in a video for ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer admitted that he was happy that the youngster was able to complete his maiden Test century after missing out against Australia in Brisbane last year. He said:

“It is good that it came. He has missed out on a couple of opportunities before, but I am happy this monkey is off his back. He is a class player, I will probably go ahead and say that after Virat Kohli, he is the next big batter to come out of the Indian camp."

Jaffer further called Gill a three-format player and hopes to see a lot more of him in the Indian jersey.

Poll : 0 votes