Star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj uploaded a picture of a photo frame featuring himself and Portuguese football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo. It was a picture of both players celebrating their on-field success with 'Siu' style.

Ronaldo has a habit of pulling off the 'Siu' celebration whenever he scores a goal in a football match. Siraj introduced that celebration style to cricket by performing the same whenever he takes a wicket in any game.

It looks like someone has gifted him a photo frame of himself and Ronaldo performing the celebration. The Indian fast bowler shared a picture of that frame on Instagram and wrote on his story:

"Siiiiuuuuuuuuu."

Siraj has celebrated many wickets in this fashion in international cricket as well as in the IPL. Fans love the way he aggressively celebrates the wicket, making it feel like a bigger achievement.

Mohammed Siraj will next be in action on Thursday against Sri Lanka in Mumbai

Siraj is currently in Mumbai with the rest of the Indian squad, prepping up for the upcoming 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. The Indian team is undefeated so far in the 2023 World Cup, having registered six wins in six matches.

The Men in Blue's next challenge is the Sri Lankan team, whom they drubbed by 10 wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 Final last month. India also defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Fours round of the continental meet and blanked them 3-0 in a bilateral series played earlier this year in India.

Hence, Mohammed Siraj and co. will start as the favorites to win in Mumbai. If the Indian team record their seventh consecutive victory, they will become the first team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup semifinals. The match between India and Sri Lanka will start at 2 PM on Thursday.