Sikkim T20 Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) will organize the first edition of the Sikkim T20 Cup 2024, starting on Thursday, February 22. It will be the first-ever franchise-based T20 tournament in the state.

A total of 32 matches are scheduled to be played in the tournament, including two qualifiers, one eliminator, and the final. All these matches will be played at the SICA Ground in Rangpo, Sikkim.

The final will be played on March 14. A total of eight teams will participate in the Sikkim T20 Cup 2024 - Alpine Sporting Club, Black Eagle SAP, Cricket Association Of Tathangchen, Irises Cricket Club, Jorethang Brothers Cricket Club, Royal Daragoan Cricket Club, Royal North Brothers, and Pakyong XI.

The tournament will serve as a grand opportunity for players in the state to showcase their skills. Sikkim didn’t have a great outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, failing to win a single game. The Sikkim T20 Cup 2024 might help the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) find some hidden talents who can represent the state and the national team in the future.

Last year, the domestic season in the state saw a total of 153 matches involving 101 teams amounting to 117 match days. A total of 1600 players registered themselves, while 1515 players participated in various domestic competitions organized by SICA.

Sikkim T20 Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, February 22

Match 1: Irises Cricket Club vs Pakyong XI - 08:00 AM

Match 2: Royal Daragoan Cricket Club vs Alpine Sporting Club - 12:00 PM

Friday, February 23

Match 3: Jorethang Brothers Cricket Club vs Royal North Brothers - 08:00 AM

Match 4: Cricket Association Of Tathangchen vs Black Eagle SAP - 12:00 PM

Saturday, February 24

Match 5: Irises Cricket Club vs Cricket Association Of Tathangchen - 08:00 AM

Match 6: Black Eagle SAP vs Jorethang Brothers Cricket Club - 12:00 PM

Monday, February 26

Match 7: Royal North Brothers vs Royal Daragoan Cricket Club - 08:00 AM

Match 8: Alpine Sporting Club vs Pakyong XI - 12:00 PM

Tuesday, February 27

Match 9: Irises Cricket Club vs Jorethang Brothers Cricket Club - 08:00 AM

Match 10: Cricket Association Of Tathangchen vs Royal Daragoan Cricket Club - 12:00 PM

Wednesday, February 28

Match 11: Black Eagle SAP vs Pakyong XI - 08:00 AM

Match 12: Royal North Brothers vs Alpine Sporting Club - 12:00 PM

Friday, March 1

Match 13: Irises Cricket Club vs Black Eagle SAP - 08:00 AM

Match 14: Royal North Brothers vs Cricket Association Of Tathangchen - 12:00 PM

Saturday, March 2

Match 15: Alpine Sporting Club vs Jorethang Brothers Cricket Club - 08:00 AM

Match 16: Pakyong XI vs Royal Daragoan Cricket Club - 12:00 PM

Sunday, March 3

Match 17: Irises Cricket Club vs Royal North Brothers - 08:00 AM

Match 18: Alpine Sporting Club vs Black Eagle SAP - 12:00 PM

Tuesday, March 5

Match 19: Pakyong XI vs Cricket Association Of Tathangchen - 08:00 AM

Match 20: Royal Daragoan Cricket Club vs Jorethang Brothers Cricket Club - 12:00 PM

Wednesday, March 6

Match 21: Irises Cricket Club vs Alpine Sporting Club - 08:00 AM

Match 22: Pakyong XI vs Royal North Brothers - 12:00 PM

Thursday, March 7

Match 23: Royal Daragoan Cricket Club vs Black Eagle SAP - 08:00 AM

Match 24: Jorethang Brothers Cricket Club vs Cricket Association Of Tathangchen - 12:00 PM

Saturday, March 9

Match 25: Irises Cricket Club vs Royal Daragoan Cricket Club - 08:00 AM

Match 26: Jorethang Brothers Cricket Club vs Pakyong XI - 12:00 PM

Sunday, March 10

Match 27: Cricket Association Of Tathangchen vs Alpine Sporting Club - 08:00 AM

Match 28: Black Eagle SAP vs Royal North Brothers - 12:00 PM

Tuesday, March 12

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC - 08:00 AM

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC - 12:00 PM

Wednesday, March 13

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC - 08:00 AM

Thursday, March 14

Final: TBC vs TBC - 12:00 PM

Sikkim T20 Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Sikkim T20 Cup 2024: Full Squads

Alpine Sporting Club

NA

Black Eagle SAP

Aditya Chettri, MD Arif, Prakash Bhattarai, Purna Bahadur, Palzor Tamang, Sajal Thapa, Sunil Kumar, Keshav Sharma (Wk), Parichit Rai (Wk), Benoy Upreti, Karan Singh, Mandup Bhutia, MD Azaad, Mohammad Ronak, Safal Ghimirey, Tanvir Alam, Tusya Naman.

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen

NA

Irises Cricket Club

Krishna Chettri, Pankaj Rawat, Prashant Rai, Salman Alam, Suraj Gupta, Md Emamuddin, Md Sahil, Sanjay Chettri, Bibek Diyali, Anil Subba, James Rai, Mandeep Gupta, Md Saptulla, Nasun Tamang, Nitesh Gupta, Obedonyx Subba, Om Anand Gupta, Rahul Tamang, Shankar Prasad.

Jorethang Brothers Cricket Club

Aadnan Alam, Gopal Gupta, Md Sharim Iqbal, Sami Ahmad, Ankur Malik, Aqib Alam, Bishal Rawat, Khush Mohamed, Kunal Gupta, Bishnu Gupta, Karan Gupta, Mausam Pradhan, Ruben Lepcha, Samir Bhujel, Sunil Ghosh.

Royal Daragoan Cricket Club

Aznoor Ansari, Bhim Narayan, Ritesh Shankar, Siddharth Prasad, Aryan Biswakarma, Navin Dural, Siddharth Lamgaday, Arnav Gupta (Wk), Sanjur Ansari, Adarsh Ramudamu, Adiv Tamang, Badal Chettri, Bijay Prasad ( c ), Bikash Sharma, Deoraj Chettri, Dinesh Dhobi, Md Talim, Ranjan Sharma, Shahzafar Ansari, Yapchung Bhutia.

Royal North Brothers

James Lepcha, Rahul Gupta, Vivek Yadav, Yogen Lepcha, Pempa Bhutia, Robin Limboo, Rohit Limboo, Kishan Karki (Wk), Manoj Chettri (Wk), Denree Lepcha, Rajiv Darjee, Ritik Gurung, Sivam Kumar.

Pakyong XI

Avishek Regmi, Karan Ganesh, Sahil Chettri, Bishal Gurung, Pranesh Chettri, Sungfun Lepcha, Avinash Rajak (Wk), Karma Bhutiya, Akash Luitel, Arif Ansari, K.N Luitel, Kiran Regmi, Ningma Tamang, Parvin Kuikel, Roshan Kumar, Satish Sharma, Subodh Kafley, Tashi Bhalla.

