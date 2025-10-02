"Silent performer who goes on with his business" - Fans laud KL Rahul for yet another half-century in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

India opener KL Rahul starred with the bat on Day 1 of the series opener against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. The right-handed batter stayed unbeaten on 53 runs off 114 balls with the help of six boundaries to continue his impressive form. This was his 20th fifty in the longest format. During his knock, the 33-year-old also shared a 68-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

For the unversed, Rahul recently slammed an unbeaten 176 as India A beat Australia A by five wickets in the second unofficial Test in Lucknow. The right-handed batter also looked brilliant during the five-match Test series in England earlier this year. He amassed 532 runs in 10 innings, comprising two tons.

Fans on X lauded Rahul for consistency with the bat in the red-ball format this year. One user wrote:

"A very important player for India in this WTC Cycle. KL RAHUL, a batsman with sheer elegance & timing, A poetry in motion when KL Rahul plays cricket!! Shot selection to leaving the delivery has been done with Perfection! One of the best batsmen in Test format!!!"

Another user commented:

"KL Rahul is a silent performer who goes on with his business not caring whether anybody noticing or not. Very good and similar character to Rahul Dravid."

A third user added:

"KL Rahul at his peak in Test cricket! A masterclass of technique, temperament, and consistency. He’s truly showing why he’s one of the best in the business."

Here are a few more reactions:

Gagan. @141Classic @CricCrazyJohns Doing great this year

SportsBuzzLive @sportbuzzlive24 @CricCrazyJohns KL Rahul looking rock solid yet again! 💪✨ Another classy fifty, now it’s time to convert it into a memorable hundred. Keep going champ! 🏏🔥 #INDvWI #KLRahul

MANU. @IMManu_18 Average - 50+ Hundreds - 2 Fifties - 3 Runs - 600+ England &amp; West Indies Test Series DOMINANCE OF KL RAHUL THIS YEAR IN TEST CRICKET.🔥🇮🇳

KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah headline Day 1 of IND vs WI 1st Test

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with their excellent bowling display as India bundled out the West Indies for just 162 in 44.1 overs. Siraj bagged a four-wicket haul to continue his red-hot form after emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the five-match Test series in England. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three and two wickets, respectively. The tourists looked clueless with the bat as Justin Greaves top-scored with 32 off 48 balls.

At stumps on Day 1, the hosts were 121/2 after 38 overs in their first innings, with Rahul (53) and skipper Shubman Gill (18 off 42) at the crease. Skipper Roston Chase and Jayden Seales bagged one wicket apiece.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

