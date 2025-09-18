Singer Karan Aujla meets Shubman Gill & Team India stars ahead of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [In Picture]

Famous Bollywood and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla shared a picture on social media where he was seen with India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Harshit Rana on Thursday, September 18. The Men in Blue will next be in action on Friday, September 19, when they face Oman in their final group-stage match of the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the game, Gill, Abhishek, and Harshit appeared relaxed as they spent time with Aujla. The singer posted the picture on his Instagram story with the caption:

“Lainey a nzaare baby.”

Karan Aujla with Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Harshit Rana (Image via Instagram-@karanaujla)

Karan Aujla was recently in the spotlight with the release of his new album P-POP CULTURE on August 22, 2025, featuring 11 tracks.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav’s India side currently leads Group A with four points from two matches.

India have earned convincing wins over UAE and Pakistan in their first two Asia Cup 2025 matches

The defending champions India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE on Wednesday, September 10, in Dubai. Put in to bat, UAE endured a dismal outing as they were bundled out for just 57 in 13.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav starring with figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs.

In reply, Suryakumar Yadav's side made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 4.3 overs to seal a nine-wicket win with 93 balls to spare.

Next up, the Men in Blue faced arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 14, again in Dubai. Opting to bat first, Pakistan were restricted to 127/9 in their 20 overs, with Kuldeep once again shining, this time returning 3/18 from his four overs.

In the chase, Abhishek Sharma smashed 31 off 13 balls, while Tilak Varma contributed a run-a-ball 31. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries, finishing the game in style with a six as India clinched a seven-wicket victory with 25 balls remaining.

With back-to-back wins, the Men in Blue have already secured their spot in the Super 4s with one group-stage match still to play.

