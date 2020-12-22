Legendary batsman Sir Don Bradman's first baggy green Test cap was sold for a whopping 450,000 Australian Dollars (~₹2,50,00,000) at a recent auction.

It was purchased by Rode Microphones founder Peter Freedman who plans to tour the cap around Australia.

“I have some exciting plans for the baggy green that will see it travel the country and shared with sports fans and cricketing communities.” said Freedman

Sir Don Bradman is heralded as the greatest batsmen of all time, with no player able to second his incredible Test batting average of 99.94 yet. Bradman represented Australia for 20 years between 1928 and 1948 and played 52 Test matches.

“Sir Don Bradman is an Aussie legend, not only as one of our greatest talents on the sporting field and one of the most revered athletes of all time, but as an icon of Australian fortitude and resilience.” added Freedman

Don Bradman's baggy green is now the 2nd most expensive cricket memorabilia

Shane Warne with his baggy green.

Sir Don Bradman's baggy green became the 2nd most expensive cricket memorabilia to be sold only sitting behind legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne's Test cap.

Warne, the second most successful bowler in Test cricket with 708 wickets, auctioned his baggy green to raise money to aid people affected by the Australian bushfires earlier this year.

The cap became the most expensive piece of cricket memorabilia to ever be sold after it fetched a whopping 1,007,500 Australian Dollars (~₹5,64,00,000). Australia's Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn was later revealed as the highest bidder.

