“Sir, don’t bowl with your heart” - Former India batter’s scathing criticism of Mohammed Siraj in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has slammed Mohammed Siraj for his poor bowling display in the first of the ongoing five-match Test series against England. The cricketer-turned-commentator wants the speedster to bowl with his mind by sticking to the same line and length.

The remarks came after Siraj managed just two wickets in the Test match. He went wicketless for 51 in his 17 overs during the second innings, including a dropped catch from Yashasvi Jaiswal.

On Wednesday, June 25, Mohammad Kaif said on his YouTube channel:

“3:25 – People say Mohammed Siraj tried very hard, bowls with his heart. Sir, don’t bowl with your heart, bowl with your mind and with line and length where we can get wickets.”

Kaif added that the lack of support for Jasprit Bumrah from the other bowlers cost the visitors as England chased down 371 in the fourth innings.

“6:00 – Why didn’t Bumrah take wickets in the second innings? It’s because the batters played defensively. They attacked Krishna, Shardul, and Siraj. Gameplan becomes very easy when you know Bumrah will bowl 4-5 overs, play him well.”

“Bowlers who know how to take 20 wickets” – Mohammad Kaif slams India bowling unit ft Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna

Mohammad Kaif further slammed India’s bowling unit, excluding Jasprit Bumrah, questioning their credentials of taking 20 wickets in a Test match. While defending Shubman Gill’s captaincy, the 44-year-old said that bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Bumrah could help India win a Test series in England. He said in the same interaction:

“1:06 – In the same bowling lineup, you give him (Gill) Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Bumrah. I guarantee you Gill will win this Test series. There will be bowlers who know how to take 20 wickets.”

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah’s fifer in the first innings, Prasidh Krishna bagged five wickets in both innings but conceded over six runs an over. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur bagged two wickets apiece in the first and second innings, respectively. Ravindra Jadeja returned with a solitary scalp.

The Ben Stokes-led England won the match by five wickets to go 1-0 ahead in the Test series.

