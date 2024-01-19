"Sir, I have won 2 PSL trophies"- Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan suffer 4th straight loss vs New Zealand under Shaheen Afridi's captaincy

New Zealand beat Pakistan comfortably by seven wickets in the fourth T20I at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Friday Following the win, the hosts have extended their unassailable lead to 4-0 in the five-match series.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan's knock of 90* (63) helped the visitors reach a respectable total of 158/5 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz (21*) assisted Rizwan with a vital cameo in the end, while the rest of the batters failed to deliver. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets apiece for New Zealand.

Shaheen Afridi then picked up three early wickets to reduce New Zealand to 20/3 in the chase. Daryl Mitchell (72*) and Glenn Phillips (70*) weathered the storm and then hit fine half-centuries to guide their side home in 18.1 overs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the fourth T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand in Christchurch. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"I felt 170 was a good total on this pitch"- Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi after loss in 4th T20I vs New Zealand

At the post-match presentation, Shaheen Afridi insisted that he thought 170 was a par score on the surface and felt Pakistan's batting department failed to do the required job in the middle overs.

Reflecting on the loss, Shaheen said:

"I think the way Rizwan batted upfront, it was very good. Unfortunately, we couldn't grab the opportunity in middle overs with the bat. I felt 170 was a good total on this pitch. I always try to take wickets in the first over. If we had grabbed our chances, we could have won the game."

Both teams will square off in the fifth and final T20I at the same venue on Sunday, January 21.

