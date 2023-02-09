"Sir Jadeja for a reason"- Fans hail Ravindra Jadeja for a stellar India comeback in IND vs AUS 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja proved just how crucial he is to the Indian team as his sensational five-wicket haul helped the hosts bundle out Australia for just 177 in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.
The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 5/47 and ensured that the visitors couldn't make the most of winning the toss and batting first. He was well-supported by Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up three wickets.
Jadeja came back into the team after a long injury layoff and sometimes it is not easy to hit the top gear straight away. However, he proved why he is one of the best all-rounders in the world and a lethal bowler in the subcontinent conditions.
Fans on Twitter hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his fantastic comeback. Here are some of the reactions:
Ravindra Jadeja ensured Australia didn't put up a big score
India got off to a cracking start as they had Australia reeling at 2/2. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith then got together and consolidated the Australian innings. The duo seemed to have an answer for whatever the Indians threw at them and the visitors won the opening session with the scoreboard reading 76/2.
Ravindra Jadeja's spell in the second session, however, completely changed the complexion of the first innings. He picked up the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Renshaw off consecutive deliveries and also sent Steve Smith packing.
Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb got together and Carey just unleashed an array of reverse sweeps that got Australia going. But Ashwin, who struggled a bit to find his groove, cleaned him up and got past 450 wickets in Tests.
Jadeja then picked up the wickets of Handscomb and debutant Todd Murphy and Ashwin did the rest to finish off the Australian innings. India will look to get a big lead in the first innings as batting last on this pitch won't be easy.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami.
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland.
