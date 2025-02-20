"Sisters of Destruction"- Top funny memes as DC beat UPW in a last-over thriller in WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a seven-wicket victory against UP Warriorz (UPW) in the sixth match of WPL 2025 on Wednesday (February 19) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. As a result, DC rose to the second spot in the points table with four points from three games. UPW remained in the bottom spot and are the only team yet to win this season.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, UPW managed to score a respectable total of 166/7 in 20 overs. Kiran Navgire (51), Shweta Sehrawat (37), and Chinelle Henry (33*) chipped in with decent contributions in the batting department for the Warriorz. Annabel Sutherland (2/26) was the pick of the Delhi bowlers.

In reply, DC got off to a blazing start, reaching 65 runs in 6.5 overs, courtesy of a breezy cameo from Shafali Verma (26). After her departure, Meg Lanning anchored the chase with a sensible half-century in the company of Annabel Sutherland. However, she failed to complete the job, perishing in the 15th over with 119 runs on the board. Sutherland then batted till the final over and steered DC home in a tense finish with some assistance from Marizanne Kapp (29*).

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the low-scoring contest between the two teams on Wednesday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Sisters of destruction."

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"To keep it to 165 was an excellent effort"- DC captain Meg Lanning after win vs UPW in WPL 2025 clash

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning reflected on the victory at the post-match presentation, saying:

"The close finishes are not easy. But happy to be on the right side of it. I feel like I was a lot more positive right through my first ball and my footwork allowing a few boundaries early on and it was nice to put some partnerships together. We had some world-class players out there in Annabel and Kappy. We have some good depth in the team this WPL so we felt like whoever's out there would get us over the line."

Ad

She continued:

"We were on to 200 with runs in the first six overs. The UP Warriorz batted exceptionally well at the start of the innings. We pulled them well as Annabel Sutherland bowled exceptionally well to take some wickets and we found that taking wickets throughout the middle overs is really important in WPL to slow the rate down. To keep it to 165 was an excellent effort."

RCB will face MI in the seventh match of WPL 2025 on Friday (February 21) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️