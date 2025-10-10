"Every time you won’t look at the score" - Sitanshu Kotak reacts to young Indian batter's crucial knock in Delhi Test

Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stated that the think tank backed Sai Sudharsan to come good in the Delhi Test against West Indies despite his struggles in the preceding games. Kotak described Sai Sudharsan as a mentally tough character, who does not put himself under pressure.

India completely dominated Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, October 10. Batting first after winning the toss, they went to stumps at 318-2. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten on 173, while Sai Sudharsan contributed an impressive 87.

Going into the Test match, there were some questions marks over Sai Sudharsan's place in the playing XI in the wake of his mediocre returns in preceding red-ball matches. The hosts, however, went in with an unchanged playing XI and the youngster repaid the faith placed in him with a fine knock. At a press conference following the end of Day 1 in Delhi, Kotak praised the southpaw and commented:

"Sai, we all know how talented he is. Every time you, probably, won’t look at the score. You would look at the batsman, how he is batting, how he is pacing his innings. Sometimes, anybody can fail in one or two innings, but he batted brilliantly today. He is someone who is mentally very tough. You would never see him under pressure. We know his quality."

The Gujarat Titans (GT) star was dismissed for seven in the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad. Before that, he had only one half-century in six innings. However, on Friday, he played an excellent knock, adding 193 runs for the second wicket with Jaiswal.

"We are trying to cut down on that" - Kotak admits Sai Sudharsan is working on his front foot play

While Sai Sudharsan gave ample glimpses of his potential on Day 1 of the Delhi Test, he missed out on a well-deserved ton due to an error in judgement. The southpaw got stuck in the crease and was trapped lbw by a sharp turning delivery from Jomel Warrican. Kotak admitted that the youngster has work to do with regard to his front foot play. While praising the batter, he opined:

"Sai comes from Tamil Nadu. They play a lot on turning wickets. He’s pretty good against spin. Some shots he plays off the back foot, not many can play. The only thing we talk about is that some of the very full balls as well, sometimes, he plays on the back foot. We are trying to cut down on that. He very much knows that. If the line is outside the off-stump, the same length he could go on the front and play."

Sai Sudharsan struck 12 fours in his 87 before falling to Warrican. At stumps on Day 1 in Delhi, skipper Shubman Gill (20*) was giving company to Jaiswal.

