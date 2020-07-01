6 Pakistan cricket team players to fly to England on July 3 after testing negative for COVID-19 again

Six Pakistan cricket team members who had tested positive for COVID-19 have now been cleared to travel to England.

The Pakistan squad that arrived in England have all tested negative for COVID-19 in a test conducted by ECB.

Pakistan Test Team Arrives in England

Six members of the Pakistan cricket team recently became eligible to join the squad in England after testing negative for COVID-19 in two consecutive tests, and are all set to leave for Manchester on Friday, July 3.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz, who were found to be COVID-19 positive just before the Pakistan team's departure last week, tested negative twice in the testing conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

They were hence were cleared to join the rest of the squad for their tour of England.

"The second group of six Pakistan cricketers will depart for Manchester on Friday, 3 July, by the national carrier. The players who will travel by the Pakistan International Airlines are: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz," the PCB said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board further stated that from Manchester, all the six players will be transported to Worcester and will integrate with the squad after they test negative in the ECB's testing programme.

Meanwhile, spinner Kashif Bhatti, pacers Haris Rauf and Imran Khan, and batsman Haider Ali still remain in quarantine, following them testing positive for the deadly virus.

The PCB has allowed senior batsman Shoaib Malik to join the squad in England in late July, granting him a break to spend time with his family in the UAE.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had also previously admonished Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for breaching their protocol by testing himself privately for COVID-19, without prior consent from the board.

All Pakistan cricket team members test negative for COVID-19

All the members of the Pakistan cricket contingent, including twenty players and eleven support staff, have tested negative for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Britain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reported.

The ECB added that the third round of tests that they had conducted for their training group and management also yielded a complete set of negative results.