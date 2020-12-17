Six venues to host Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy group stage; knockouts to happen in Ahmedabad

The 2020-21 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will take place next month. BCCI announced on Thursday that seven venues across India will host the entire competition.

According to Mid-day, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah sent an email to the state associations, informing them about the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy's venues.

The tournament will have a group stage, followed by knockouts. There will be five Elite groups and a Plate group.

Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh constitute the Plate Group. These eight teams will battle against each other at Chennai.

Bengaluru, Kolkata, Baroda, Indore, and Mumbai will play host to the five Elite groups. Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium will host the knockout phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21.

ANI reported that the teams would assemble in the respective cities till January 2. Later, they will undergo COVID-19 tests on January 2, 4, and 6. After clearing the tests, they could begin their practice sessions from January 8.

Jay Shah mentioned that the BCCI would decide the fate of the other domestic tourneys' following the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

"The BCCI will subsequently seek further feedback from the members on organising any other domestic tournament/tournaments and a decision will be taken after the group stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Members are requested to factor a subsequent tournament in their planning and make the arrangements accordingly," said the BCCI Secretary.

Groups of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020/21

Elite Group A: Venue - Bengaluru

Teams: Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Railways, and Tripura

Elite Group B: Venue - Kolkata

Teams: Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Hyderabad

Elite Group C: Venue - Baroda

Teams: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, and Uttarakhand

Elite Group D: Venue - Indore

Teams: Services, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa

Elite Group E: Venue - Mumbai

Teams: Haryana, Andhra, Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, and Puducherry

Plate Group: Venue - Chennai

Teams: Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh