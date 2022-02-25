Australian skipper Ellyse Perry makes history in international cricket

Australian cricketer and the current captain of their national team Ellyse Perry has become the first woman cricketer to achieve the double of scoring over 5,000 runs and taking 300 wickets in T20I cricket.

Mary Babbage @mbabbbage #AUSvIND #EllysePerry has become the first Australian, man or woman, to score 5000 runs and take 300 wickets in international matches. I reckon this would be front page in every newspaper around the country if she was a bloke. #Cricket #EllysePerry has become the first Australian, man or woman, to score 5000 runs and take 300 wickets in international matches. I reckon this would be front page in every newspaper around the country if she was a bloke. #Cricket #AUSvIND

Perry is among the most decorated cricketers in the history of the game. She has won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Award thrice - in 2017, 2019, and 2020. The Aussie skipper has also been honored with the prestigious Belinda Clarke award (given to the best Australian woman cricketer of the year) thrice.

Ellyse Perry - Australia's GOAT

Considered by many as Australia's best female cricketer ever, Perry has surmounted various challenges and has continuously evolved to get better.

She even achieved a clean sweep at the ICC Awards of the Decade. The 31-year-old was named the Female Cricketer of the Decade, Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade, and Women's T20I Player of the Decade.

Perry's achievements

Ellyse Perry made her T20I debut on February 1, 2008. She scored 29 runs and took four wickets in that game, against England. Since then, she has played in 126 T20Is.

Astonishingly, the 31-year-old is also an international footballer for Australia. Futhermore, she made her debut for the Aussie national teams in both cricket and football at the tender age of 16. This made her the youngest Australian to play international cricket. This exceptional sportswoman has risen above many challenges to become the most capped Australian female cricketer of all time.

Other accomplishments of Perry

Apart from her achievements on the international stage, Ellyse Perry has scored a ton of runs in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) also. That's not all. On November 11, 2017, she became the first player to score a double century in a pink ball Test. Her knock of 213 runs in 374 balls was the third-highest score by an individual in a Women's Test.

Perry's achievement of being the first Australian to play in both ICC Cricket World Cup and FIFA Football World Cup has already immortalized her. She stands today among the ranks of the greatest all-round sportspersons in the world.

