"SKY and Pooran will together score more than 55 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 4th India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra expects Suryakumar Yadav and Nicholas Pooran to make decent contributions with the bat in the fourth T20I between India and the West Indies.

The penultimate game of the five-match series will be played in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, August 12. While Suryakumar smoked a 44-ball 83 in the third T20I on Tuesday, Pooran has smashed 128 runs at a strike rate of 148.83 in his three innings thus far.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Suryakumar and Pooran to be among the runs. He reasoned:

"SKY and Pooran will together score more than 55 runs. Suryakumar Yadav has come in good form. When he plays, he alone scores 55 runs and the same is true for Nicholas Pooran as well. The guy is in amazing form. The reverse sweep type of shot he played against Kuldeep Yadav, it was an amazing shot."

The reputed commentator expects the West Indies pacers to strike a few more blows than their Indian counterparts. He said:

"I feel the West Indies fast bowlers will pick up more wickets than the Indian fast bowlers."

The West Indies seamers accounted for 13 dismissals in the first three T20Is, with Alzarri Joseph (4) and Romario Shepherd (4) being their most successful bowlers. The Indian pacers have snared nine wickets in the series, with Hardik Pandya (4) being the most potent among them.

"12+ sixes in the match" - Aakash Chopra

The third T20I saw 13 sixes being hit.

Aakash Chopra reckons at least a dozen sixes will be hit on Saturday. He elaborated:

"The Florida ground is not too big and becomes a high six-hitting ground quite a few times. So I am going with 12+ sixes in the match, which means six ours and six theirs, which is not a bad outcome if it happens like that."

The former Indian opener expects the Men in Blue to register a second successive win against the Windies. He said:

"I am saying India to win so that the series stands in parity at 2-2. So the last match should be all to play for, that's what I want, that's what you want."

Hardik Pandya and Co. trail the West Indies 1-2 after the first three T20Is. They will hope to draw level in the series on Saturday and make the final T20I at the same venue a day later a decider.

