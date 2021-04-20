Sri Lanka announce 18-man squad for home Test against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have named an 18-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh.

Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka in this two-Test series, while the squad also features some experienced names like Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal and Suranga Lakmal.

Unfortunately, Lasith Embuldeniya could not make it to the team due to his injury issues, while Kusal Mendis has missed out because of his disappointing performances in Test cricket. Here's the entire 18-man squad.

Sri Lanka squad for Bangladesh series: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dashun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Sri Lanka squad for the 2-match Test series vs Bangladesh #SLvBAN

Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews will hold the key to Sri Lanka's success in this Test series. Both players have immense experience playing Test cricket, and the youngsters will have the onus of supporting the veteran players to perfection in this series.

Sri Lanka has won only one match in the ICC World Test Championship

Sri Lanka has had a forgettable run in the ICC World Test Championship thus far.

The Sri Lankan cricket team opened their ICC World Test Championship campaign in style with a win against New Zealand. However, they have been winless in the competition since then.

Sri Lanka have played series against South Africa, England, West Indies and Pakistan, losing all of them. The upcoming series against Bangladesh will be the Islanders' last in the ICC World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka training session ahead of the 1st Test vs Bangladesh at PICS, Kandy. #SLvBAN

Dimuth Karunaratne's men do not have any chance of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship summit clash, but they will try to end their campaign on a high with a win against Bangladesh.