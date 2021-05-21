SL v BAN head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the ODI series

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League will resume this Sunday with a 3-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all three one-dayers will take place in Dhaka.

While Sri Lanka are former world champions, Bangladesh have improved a lot in the last few years, as is evident from their close encounters with the Islanders in recent times.

Speaking of the two teams' current position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, Bangladesh hold the sixth ranking, with 30 points to their name in six matches. Meanwhile, the Islanders are in 12th position, having lost all three of their matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League so far.

The upcoming series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will mark Kusal Perera's captaincy debut. It would be interesting to see if he can inspire the inexperienced team to a win.

On that note, here's a look at Sri Lanka's head-to-head stats against Bangladesh in ODI cricket.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats

The Sri Lankan cricket team has dominated its Asian rivals in the ODI format. The two nations have locked horns 48 times in the 50-over format, where the Islanders have emerged victorious 39 times. Bangladesh have won seven games, whereas the other two matches ended with no result.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in Bangladesh, the home team trails by 4-13. Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the previous two ODIs played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Kusal Perera's men will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Numbers you need to know before their ODI series

Mushfiqur Rahim has been the most successful Bangladeshi batter in the ODIs against Sri Lanka. The wicket-keeper has amassed 783 runs in 28 innings, with his highest score being 144. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Perera has scored 445 runs in 12 ODIs versus Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan has taken 15 wickets in 22 ODIs against Sri Lanka. His rival Akila Dananjaya has accounted for six Bangladeshi wickets in his ODI career.